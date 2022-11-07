Plenty to work on for Kiwi Ferns before Rugby League World Cup game against Australia

Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry was echoing the words of Michael Maguire from 24 hours earlier after his team defeated the Cook Islands 34-4 on Monday morning NZ time.

It wasn’t a great performance by the Kiwi Ferns, who conceded points against the Cook Islands for the first time ever and like their male counterparts, they face a tough game against Australia later this week.

One difference is the Kiwi Ferns are playing Australia in a pool game, rather than a semifinal, but if Henry’s team were to win, they’d likely avoid England in the semifinals and go up against Papua New Guinea.

The Jillaroos have been in ridiculously good form so far at this World Cup, after beating the Cook Islands 74-0, they defeated France 92-0 straight after the New Zealand v Cook Islands game.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi Ferns crush France in Rugby League World Cup opener

* Kiwi Ferns' belongings ruined by fire damage ahead of first RLWC game

* NRL star Raecene McGregor headlines Kiwi Ferns women's Rugby League World Cup squad



While a number of players were rested for the Cook Islands clash, Henry knows the Kiwi Ferns will need to improve to beat Australia.

George Wood/Getty Images Raecene McGregor was given the player of the match award after her performance against the Cook Islands?

“Another win for us. I think that’s what we can take away from tonight’s game,” Henry said in his post match press conference.

“Also lots of improvement in our game. We were pretty clunky out there tonight, but we’ll go away and work on that over the next few days before we play Australia.”

The Cook Islands, who defeated England in a pool game at the last World Cup, played with plenty of passion against the Kiwi Ferns, but they did make too many mistakes to be competitive.

“Everyone who plays us plays with a bit of heart,” Henry said.

“The French team did the same thing the other night and the Cook Islands turned up to play well.

Ashley Allen/Getty Images Shanice Parker is tackled by April Ngatupuna during the Kiwi Ferns’ win over the Cook Islands.

“Our new halves pairing (Raecene McGregor and Laishon Albert-Jones), we rested a few players, so we’ll get them all back and hopefully it will give us some stability there.”

“Talking to the medical team, we’ve got no injuries which is a massive bonus for us,” Henry added.

“We’ll head to the third game, against Australia, hopefully fit and ready.”

Key to whether the Kiwi Ferns can defeat Australia will be halfback Raecene McGregor, who was born in Australia to New Zealand parents.

The 25-year-old, who plays for the Roosters in the NRLW and won the Dally M Medal this year, knows the players in the Jillaroos team well and she’s hoping that will be an advantage to the Kiwi Ferns.

“I’m not nervous, I’m definitely excited to verse those girls,” McGregor said.

"Maybe I’ve got an edge up on them because I know how they play.

“So I’ll definitely be talking to Ricky this week, talking to him about how they defend and hopefully we can get some tries on them.”