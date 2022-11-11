Injuries strike Football Ferns Jacqui Hand and Grace Wisnewski on eve of South Korea series

Jacqui Hand at Football Ferns training in Christchurch this week. The striker has been ruled out of the South Korea game with a knee problem.

Grace Wisnewski will have to wait a while longer for her Football Ferns debut after picking up an injury ahead of Saturday’s South Korea clash while Jacqui Hand has also been ruled out with a knee issue.

Coach Jitka Klimková said Wisnewski had “muscle injuries so she is not able to play’’ in the first match against South Korea in Christchurch.

She also confirmed Hand would have a scan on Monday “so we will see what actually happened with her knee’’.

“They trained, but unfortunately they are now not able to compete [on Saturday].”

Wisnewski, a Wellington Phoenix midfielder and New Zealand under-20 representative, was the only uncapped player included in the 24-strong squad for the Football Ferns’ first games on New Zealand soil since 2018.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Grace Wisnewski takes part in a drill in Christchurch.

This is the second time this year that Hand has been prevented from playing for the Ferns.

The 23-year-old striker was named in the squad to play Australia in April, but had to withdraw after contracting Covid-19.

Klimková was clearly disappointed at Hand’s latest setback.

“I’m so proud of what she has done. She went to the States and played for the college [the Colorado College Tiger]. She went to England for a couple of months and from England she went to Finland and started her professional career …. [with Åland United].

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images Lim Seon-Joo of South Korea competes for the ball with Jacqui Hand in Goyang last November.

“I have to say she’s one of the better players in that league. Her coach is so impressed with her intensity during the sessions and the games, she’s actually scoring goals, she’s assisting, she’s so influential in Finland. And she’s more and more comfortable in this environment with the Ferns.

“I’m very happy with her progress and I really believe we will see a lot of Jacqui in the future.’’

As for South Korea, both Klimková and Football Ferns keeper and captain Vic Esson are expecting a very organised opponent at Orangetheory Stadium.

South Korea are ranked 18th in the world - four places ahead of the Ferns - but the two teams split a series in Korea last November.

The South Koreans have refreshed their squad since then, but still have the same coach, Englishman Colin Bell, who has been in charge since 2019.

Christchurch-born Meikayla Moore and Vic Esson are 'ecstatic' about the chance to play for the Football Ferns in front of family and friends against South Korea.

Klimková felt Korea were “more direct than in the past’’ when they played a similar style to Japan. “The Asian style is more about keeping the ball, keeping possession. Korea has started to play more long ball, that’s what we need to be aware of.’’

“We are working on our compact shape and reading the cues as a team.’’

The Football Ferns had worked on tour on individual defending, and Klimková was confident the Kiwi football public would see “a lot of battles I really believe we are going to win’’.

She sees this series as an opportunity to blood some players against “very strong opposition’’ with key regular performers, such as captain Ali Riley, out.

Riley’s absence has robbed Klimková of the chance to experiment with the skipper playing in a more advanced role than the regular left wingback role she’s performed in 147 games since 2007.

The Czech coach said “pushing her higher’’ was still an option going forward.

“I could see that Ali could be very dangerous in that role as a midfielder, that’s another option that we have. I know her primary position is obviously wing back but I am happy that she can play and be comfortable higher on the field.’’

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Recalled Football Fern Anna Green and head coach Jitka Klimková at practice in Christchurch.

Norway-based Ally Green and Canterbury-raised Ashleigh Ward are leftback options and experienced defender Anna Green has also been brought back.

Asked if she had considered bringing in another new player, such as Wellington Phoenix recruit Michaela Foster, rather than adding Green, 32, who already has 80 caps, Klimková said had been impressed with Green’s desire.

“She had a very comfortable job, she had her life in line. She still trained hard with the Wellington Phoenix academy, but she has changed her life. She moved to Sydney (FC), she quit her job and she’s committed to her football career.

“She wants to obviously be part of the World Cup team and she’s working hard towards it. I honestly wanted to see how much she’d improved since she was with us in Australia.

“It’s another opportunity for Anna to be seen and be back home. I’m sure it’s very special for her too.”

AT A GLANCE

New Zealand Football Ferns v South Korea, 2.30pm Saturday at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch.

Live on Sky Sport, with live updates on Stuff.