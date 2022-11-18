Wellington Phoenix keeper Brianna Edwards wants to show she's number one

New Zealand age-group rep Brianna Edwards wants to show she is more than “just a great number two” goalkeeper, after playing second fiddle during last season’s A-League Women and at the Under-20 World Cup.

The Sydney-born shotstopper, who switched nationality to New Zealand after playing for the Phoenix, might get her chance to prove she is number one in the season opener against Melbourne City at Sky Stadium on Sunday.

With captain and first-choice goalkeeper Lily Alfeld sidelined with a knee injury, Edwards is locked in a head-to-head battle with scholarship player Georgia Candy, herself a former New Zealand under-20 international, for the starting gloves.

Edwards’ prior A-League experience gives her the upperhand, having backed up Alfeld during the Phoenix’s inaugural season.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Phoenix sweat on fitness of Football Ferns pair ahead of first game

* Wellington Phoenix target record crowd for first A-League Women home game

* 'Devastated': Wellington Phoenix captain to miss start of A-League Women season



The 19-year-old made one start in a 4-1 defeat to Adelaide United while Alfeld was away with the Football Ferns.

“I came into the pre-season with a fresh mentality. When I spoke with Nat [Lawrence] and Gemma [Lewis] after the World Cup I said I don’t want to just be a great number two any more, I want to be a great goalkeeper,” Edwards said.

Sitthixay Ditthavong/PHOTOSPORT Phoenix goalkeeper Brianna Edwards is hoping to get the nod to start in their A-League Women season opener.

“I don’t want to be defined by the fact I’m the number two, I want to keep pushing and whether I’m playing or not, I want to be the number one.

“Candy and I have been competing the whole of pre-season. We’re both working really hard and both in really good places to be competing for game time, and that’s how it needs to be in these environments.”

Edwards is eligible to play for New Zealand through her father who was born in Auckland but moved to Australia when he was 14.

She switched nationality prior to the Under-20 World Cup but despite playing in New Zealand’s warm-up matches against Australia, it was the United States-based Murphy Sheaff who was preferred for the tournament proper.

Edwards was one of 10 Phoenix players in New Zealand's Under-20 World Cup squad.

She was disappointed she did not get to take the field in Costa Rica but said the setback only made her more determined to push for a starting role in the A-League.

“It was tough and I came out of that with lots of things I had learned and my mentality had changed a lot and even though it was tough I think it put me in a good place for this season.”

Edwards had never lived in New Zealand prior to this season but she had enjoyed exploring the country her dad grew up in and one she now represented.

She said her parents would be making a special trip from Australia to watch the Phoenix’s first-ever home game, giving Edwards extra motivation to push for a start.

“Before the under-20s I spent a couple of weeks here, just in camps and stuff, but this is my first time living here and it’s really exciting.

“My dad’s really excited for me to be here and he’s really proud.

“The culture here at the Phoenix is incredible and I couldn’t resist coming back.”