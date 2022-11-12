France beat Canada 36-0 in bronze final at the Rugby World Cup

At Eden Park, Auckland: France 36 (Madoussou Fall 11min, Pauline Bourdon 35min, Marine Menager (2) 40min, 61min, Annaelle Deshaye 44min tries; Caroline Drouin 4 con, pen) Canada 0. HT: 22-0.

Yellow card: Gabrielle Vernier (France)

France have bounced back from their semifinal loss to the Black Ferns last week to claim a deserved third place finish at the Rugby World Cup.

In the bronze final game that everyone wants to avoid, the French powered to a halftime lead of 22-0 and simply had too much class for the Canadians to handle – particularly with No 9 Pauline Bourdon and No 10 Caroline Drouin controlling the attack nicely.

Bourdon’s running game, in particular, was a feature of the French performance with ball in hand, while Drouin responded to her late penalty miss against the Black Ferns last week with an accomplished display.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff France celebrate their win over Canada in the Rugby World Cup playoff for third at Eden Park.

Aided by the breeze by their backs in the first half, the French also kept up their extraordinary defensive efforts at this Rugby World Cup by shutting out Canada in the first 20 minutes.

Remarkably, they have not conceded a single point in the opening quarter of any game during the entire tournament.

That defensive record may never be equalled, and highlights how they have built a formidable style based on their tackling and breakdown work.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Marine Ménager scores her second try against Canada at Eden Park.

With their famous Blue Wall intact, the French constructed five nice tries of their own with left winger Marine Menager grabbing a double and Bourdon also collecting a five-pointer.

Lock Madoussou Fall was again impressive for the French in an all-action performance that included the first try of the game.

In windy but sunny conditions, Canada looked well short of their best and they could not breach the French line – even after France No 12 Gabrielle Vernier was shown a yellow card in the second half for head to head contact in an upright tackle.

France played most of the closing stages with just 13 players as a string of injuries meant they ran out of replacements.

That reflected the toll the tournament has taken on the French, yet they finished the game deep in opposition territory to keep Canada scoreless.

The big moment

Marine Menager’s try just before halftime gave Canada a mountain to climb, even with the wind favouring them in the second half.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Pauline Bourdon of France races away to score.

MVP

Halfback Pauline Bourdon had a great afternoon. Playing with a smile on her face, the pacy No 9 was involved in everything to confirm her status as one of the tournament’s outstanding performers.

Match rating 6.5/10

The Canadians looked a touch jaded after their huge effort against England last week, and the result of the contest was not in doubt from about 50 minutes onwards. That took away some tension from the fixture, but a healthy crowd – building for the RWC final – enjoyed some moments of French flair.

The big picture

The French will forever be haunted by their heartbreak against the Black Ferns last week, but they have shown they will challenge New Zealand and England all the way through to the Rugby World Cup in England in 2025. Like all teams they will be affected by retirements, but key players such as Gabrielle Vernier, Caroline Drouin and Madoussou Fall are in their mid-20s. Canada, meanwhile, possibly exceeded expectations at this RWC by pushing England all the way in the semifinal.