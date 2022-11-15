Liv Chance keen to boost Football Ferns' firepower for second South Korea clash

International friendly: Football Ferns v South Korea

Midfielder Liv Chance is more acutely aware than most of the Football Ferns’ urgent need to score more goals with the Fifa World Cup finals looming.

Chance came closest to scoring last Saturday in a 1-0 loss to South Korea in Christchurch, hitting the post in the 80th minute.

Having watched the tape, Chance felt her strike was “well-hit’’ and it was probably “my best opportunity of the three or four shots I had”.

“It’s just unfortunate that it comes off the post to an area that none of our players are in. It’s just one of those days that it didn’t fall for us.’’

She is hoping that the Ferns “have the opposite [on Tuesday night] when everything goes in’’ in their rematch with South Korea at Orangetheory Stadium.

The Football Ferns had a cluster of chances in the final quarter of the first leg, without bulging the net, which is beginning to become a regular refrain.

They have scored just nine goals in the first 15 games of head coach Jitka Klimková’s tenure – an area that must improve if they are to win a first-ever World Cup finals game in 2023 and progress out of a group featuring Belgium, Switzerland and the Philippines.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Liv Chance shapes to shoot in the Football Ferns' game against South Korea in Christchurch, tracked by Korean captain Kim Hye-ri.

Chance, 29, has scored just one goal – against Belgium in 2020 – for the Ferns in 36 internationals since 2011, but averages close to one every three games for Glasgow Celtic.

She said playing for the famous Scottish club had “allowed me to progress my creative side of the game with assists and goalscoring. I get into many good positions over at Celtic. It’s a big focus for me, I wanted to go to a team that I can improve that side, because I think that’s a key area of my game.’’

Chance said she wanted an attacking edge to be “a staple’’ for the Ferns too. “I have got high standards for myself, I am doing it at Celtic and I want to bring it to New Zealand more consistently.’’

Martin Hunter/Photosport Football Ferns forward Liv Chance has her shot blocked by South Korea goalkeeper Kim Jungmi.

She acknowledges the Ferns need to be scoring more goals to give themselves and the sporting public more confidence ahead of their home World Cup campaign in 2023.

“If you have looked at us in the past 10 years, you’d say, ‘oh yeah, they’re great fighters’, we work hard, we defend well, we block shots, but that side of the game is something we need to progress and to make it attractive football that people in New Zealand want to watch.

“I think it’s huge for us to score goals, you win games by scoring goals. We are always going to be strong at the back and throw ourselves around, but we need to finish that final bit, and that’s putting it in the back of the net.’’

Chance said the Football Ferns “created more [chances] than we have in the past’’ against the Koreans and had to “take the positives from that’’.

She suggested they shouldn’t get “too precise’’ about finishing. “It doesn’t need to be side netting, it just needs to be in the goal. It doesn’t matter how it goes in, and it doesn’t matter who does it. As long as we’re putting it in the back of the net, I’m happy.’’

Little wonder then that the Ferns ended Monday’s Tuesday session with shooting practice.

Blake Armstrong/Photosport Liz Chance signs autographis for young Football Ferns fans.

The Football Ferns will be without striker Emma Rolston on Tuesday, who is struggling with a longterm back problem and had to be replaced after 14 minutes at the weekend.

Klimková, after reviewing the first game, felt the Football Ferns made a “huge improvement’’ from their 2-0 loss to Japan in September in terms of “our compact shape and individual defending’’ and was happy that they “created a lot of chances’’.

”Obviously our next step is to put those chances into the goal.’’

The Football Ferns gathered together watch the Black Ferns – a team Klimková has called “our older sisters’’ – win the Rugby World Cup and will use it as inspiration for their game on Tuesday and the World Cup.

“They’re amazing role models for everyone in NZ and especially us because they got to do the World Cup at home before us, so we’ve seen what they can bring for the country and for us, they’ve inspired us,’’ Chance said.

”I can’t wait now for our World Cup, for it to be fully packed and to have so many there. I hope we can get out of the group and push for the next stage.

Klimková, a former Czech international, said “living in Europe or the States, rugby isn't so popular’’ but she was starting “to understand the rules more and more’’ and she felt the Black Ferns journey “from where they started [last year after four defeats in Europe] to where they are now, could be similar for us.

”I know they are ranked a little higher than us, but they are amazing with what they have done and how they did, so everything’s possible, and that’s how look at it.’’