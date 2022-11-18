Wellington Phoenix star Paige Satchell's heart condition picked up on smartwatch

Paige Satchell was forced to leave the field during a match against Australia after suffering heart palpitations.

Football Ferns forward Paige Satchell will make her Wellington Phoenix debut on Sunday, four weeks after undergoing heart surgery.

Satchell was diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia during last season’s A-League Women after experiencing heart palpitations while training with her former club Sydney FC.

The 24-year-old also experienced them during a Football Ferns match against Australia earlier this year and had to come off the field.

Satchell believed she had suffered from SVT for the past seven years, but it was only formally diagnosed when she purchased an Apple Watch and was able to share the data with a cardiologist.

Satchell underwent a two-hour operation last month. She was awake through the whole procedure.

“It’s pretty crazy when I tell people that,” she said. “They go up through your groin and put wires into your heart and they can either burn or freeze these wires which are sending mixed signals and are ultimately making it go faster.

Wellington Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence wants team to enjoy the occasion in first home game.

“I got it frozen as it’s a bit less risky, but you’re awake during the procedure. I had two or three weeks off before I could return to playing.”

Despite undergoing heart surgery four weeks ago, Satchell is expected to start for the Phoenix in their first home game, against Melbourne City at Sky Stadium.

She got through the first half of each of the Football Ferns’ two friendlies against South Korea this week, but came off at halftime on both occasions as a precaution.

Matt King/Getty Images Paige Satchell tried to lower her heart rate by laying down and performing exercises.

“It’s called SVT for short, what I’ve got. I’ve had it for quite a long time, since I was 17 but we weren’t able to properly diagnose it until last year, when I was playing for Sydney,” she said.

“I got to capture some data on my Apple Watch and I had surgery four weeks ago now. It sounds pretty crazy when I tell people I’ve had heart surgery but in terms of the procedure it was quite minor and it went really well.

“Hopefully I won’t get the symptoms again because they were pretty annoying. I would have to come off in training or in the game, so fingers crossed it won’t happen again.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Paige Satchell join the Phoenix after a stint with last season’s premiers Sydney FC.

“It was a good decision for me [to get the surgery done now], especially with the World Cup coming up as I’d hate for that to play a part in me coming off in one of the games.”

At its worst, Satchell said her heart rate would soar above 200 beats per minute. The palpitations occurred most frequently when she exercised but she had never experienced them in a game prior to playing the Matildas.

She said it must have been “scary” for Football Ferns fans watching the game on TV when she started lying down on the field in an attempt to slow her heart rate.

“It doesn’t happen every time it just pops up randomly but I’d start running and my heart rate would just skyrocket and it would go so fast.

“It’s not great so when I do have it I do have to stop, so that’s what you saw in the Australia game.

“I had to lie down on the field for a little bit but it wasn’t stopping so ultimately I had to come off and put my health first.

“But it had happened a lot in the past so I wasn’t super worried, I knew how to go about it, but to people looking on who weren’t sure what was going on it could look quite scary.”

Lightning quick and a regular starter for the Football Ferns, Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence said she was delighted to have Satchell on board for the team’s second season.

Satchell is one of three capped New Zealand internationals to join the Phoenix. She helped Sydney FC clinch the premiership last season but the top qualifiers were beaten by Melbourne Victory in the grand final.

“She’s going to be amazing on and off the field,” Lawrence said.

“She’s the loveliest human … she has pace, she has experience, she’s a massive, massive signing for us, and she’s fully invested and can’t wait to get on the field.”