Job not done yet for Kiwi Ferns at Rugby League Cup after win over England

The New Zealanders will play the Jillaroos in the Rugby League World Cup final after their win over England.

The Kiwi Ferns have got the rematch they were after against the Jillaroos in the World Cup final, but their coach and captain know they need to get better.

New Zealand defeated England 20-6 in York on Tuesday (NZ time), a far narrower margin than Australia’s 82-0 thrashing of Papua New Guinea in the other semifinal earlier in the day.

The Kiwi Ferns are the only side that have been able to live with the Jillaroos at this World Cup, and also the only team to score a point against them.

When the two teams faced off in pool play on Saturday, Australia won 10-8, with just an extra missed conversion separating the two teams.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi Ferns tinker for World Cup semifinal

* Georgia Hale, Kiwi Ferns benefitting from NRLW experiences at Rugby League World Cup

* Confident Kiwi Ferns 'not fazed about England' after giving Jillaroos a fright



But Australia did rest a few players for that game and as they’ll be at full strength for the final, which is at Old Trafford, at 2.15am NZT Sunday, the Kiwi Ferns will need to improve, although captain Krystal Rota doesn’t believe her team-mates will go in feeling overawed.

Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images Mele Hufanga has been one of the stars of this World Cup for the Kiwi Ferns.

“We’ve had confidence in ourselves from the get-go,” Rota said.

“Obviously, the two point difference brings us confidence, but I feel that we know we’ve still got a lot of work to work on and we’ve got five days now to do that.

“There’s still a lot more for us to give, provided we do the right things by the coach and the bonding continues.

“Hopefully next week we’re at the peak of our game.”

While the Kiwi Ferns won the first three World Cups, Australia triumphed in the last two and haven’t lost a test since they were defeated by New Zealand in May 2016.

A victory in the final would be the Jillaroos’ 13th win in a row and if there were more than three competitive international teams in women’s league, they would be hailed as one of the greatest teams in the world.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images England’s team of amateur players were no match for the mostly professional Kiwi Ferns squad.

As was demonstrated last week, the Kiwis Ferns aren’t daunted by the Jillaroos.

In halfback Raecene McGregor they have the greatest player in the world, Apii Nicholls is an incredible threat at fullback, running the ball for 237 metres in the semifinal, while forwards like Amber Hall, Georgia Hale and Annetta Nu’uausala can match the Australians up the middle.

England’s team of amateur players couldn’t handle the Kiwi Ferns and even though New Zealand didn’t play as well as they did against Australia, once they hit the front in the semifinal, there was only going to be one winner.

“I’m really proud, they’ve worked so hard,” Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry said.

“Not just in this campaign, but even prior to this. We’ve put things in place to try to grow the game in New Zealand and it’s a really proud moment for us and the NZRL as well.”

The Kiwi Ferns made 15 errors against England and only completed 23 of their 37 sets, two things they’ll need to clean up for the final.

“I don’t think the was done until right until the end there,” Henry said of the semifinal.

“To England’s credit they just kept coming and we were making errors and stuff, so keeping them in the game.

“So I don’t think at any stage we were comfortable, we needed to stay ahead of them all the time.”

The player of the match award went to centre Mele Hufanga, who has been a sensation since making her international debut against the Cook Islands just over a week ago.

“She’ll probably be embarrassed at me talking about her, but back home in New Zealand Mele is a well known footy player,” Henry said.

"Coming here to this World Cup, it doesn’t really surprise me what she’s doing at the moment.

“Everyone back home has seen her talent in the past, so for us, I’m glad she’s on our team.

“She’s done a good job, we’ve still got one game to go and she’ll be up against some of the best centres in the world too.”