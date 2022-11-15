Football Ferns draw with South Korea after Vic Esson's brilliant penalty save

Goalkeeper Vic Esson saved a late penalty she gave away as the Football Ferns drew with South Korea in their second friendly in Christchurch.

At Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch: Football Ferns 1 (Liv Chance 13’) South Korea 1 (Park Yee-un 56’). HT: 1-0

Call it a captain’s knock: Football Ferns skipper and keeper Vic Esson brilliantly saved a penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw with South Korea in front of her Christchurch home crowd.

Esson had conceded a spotkick in the 82nd minute at Orangetheory Stadium on Tuesday night when she upended Lee Guem-min.

But she atoned superbly by diving to her right to beat away Son Hwa-yeon’s penalty attempt before being buried in bear hugs from her teammates.

Watched by six of the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup winning squad the Football Ferns missed a rare opportunity celebrate a win over higher-ranked opposition when Liv Chance’s early goal was cancelled out by a South Korea equaliser.

READ MORE:

* Liv Chance keen to boost Football Ferns' firepower for second South Korea clash

* Wellington Phoenix close in on A-League Women record while defending their ticket prices

* Wellington Phoenix sweat on fitness of Football Ferns pair ahead of first game

* Football Ferns lose to South Korea in first game in New Zealand for four years



But coach Jitka Klimková was delighted with Esson’s save and felt a point was deserved.

”She’s an amazing goalkeeper,’’ she said.

”What a great moment for her life. She will never, ever forget this moment, of saving the PK in front of her family and friends and fans in her hometown here in Christchurch... it’s deserved, there is no doubt.’’

Defender Katie Bowen said her immediate emotion was “being p...d off’ at Esson "for giving the penalty away, but I had faith that she had a chance to save it because Vic’s a very good goalkeeper.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Football Ferns keeper Vic Esson saves a penalty in a 1-1 draw with South Korea.

“Once she saved it we were all elated and celebrating with her, but my next worry is it was a corner kick, so I was getting everyone away from Vic to get them in their positions.

“We spoke about it, and she said, ‘I cleaned up my own mess’, and I’m really proud of her for that because that can get in her head through giving away a penalty.’’

Park Yee-un’s 56th minute goal ultimately earned Korea a 1-1 draw after the visitors had won the first meeting between the two sides 1-0 on Saturday.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images The Football Ferns mob Vic Esson after her penalty save.

It was a heartbreak for the Kiwis – ranked 22nd in the world to Korea’s 18th – after had fired them ahead in the first quarter.

If it isn’t a Football Ferns fans chant already, it should be: “All we are saying is give Liv a chance’’.

Klimková had every faith in the Glasgow Celtic forward. “Liv is a confident woman, when she says ‘don’t worry I’ll put it in’ then I don’t worry. Sometimes you have those games when it doesn’t go your way, but I believe in her ability and today was her day. She had one quality chance and she put it in.’’

Chance lashed a left-footed sizzler into the net after Gabi Rennie’s shot was blocked by the keeper to reinvigorate the Ferns after their tepid 1-0 loss to South Korea on Saturday.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Football Ferns midfielder Olivia Chance celebrates her goal in their draw with South Korea.

Some super saves from Esson kept the Ferns ahead until the 57th minute when Park Yee-un deflected home Jang Sei-gi’s long range shot.

They were still guilty of giving away the ball needlessly at times, but they played more positively in possession and at times in the first half the Koreans had to rely on the consummate covering of skipper Kim Hye-ri and her centreback colleague Lim Seon-joo.

The Ferns’ left-sided defence had been skinned alive in the first game, but there was more resolve this time from Liz Anton at left back and Chance offered more support tracking back.

They still needed the alertness of Esson, who pulled off a brilliant first half save, thrusting up a hand to tip Son Hway-eon’s goalbound shot over the bar after excellent buildup down the left flank by Choe Yu-ri and Lee Min-a.

Esson also did enough to harry Lim into lofting the ball over the bar from handy range and Lee Guem-min should have equalised just before halftime but scuffed her shot over the top.

It was Esson to the rescue again, beating out a shot at the base of her near post after the interval before being beaten for the equaliser soon after.

The Ferns rode their luck a little in the second spell.

Esson was almost embarrassed after being caught in possession on the hour mark but Saturday’s Korean goalscorer Lee Min-a fired her shot wide and Meikayla Moore almost sliced the ball into her own net.

But Esson sealed a deserved point with her heroics.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff South Korea keeper Kim Jung-mi saves from Football Ferns striker Gabi Rennie.

The big moment

Two turning points, really. Liv Chance’s 13th minute goal from a quality finish and Esson’s world-class penalty save.

Match rating

8.5/10: Much more free-flowing and end-to-end than Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 loss.

MVP

Can’t overlook Esson. Not just for her game-changing penalty save, but for her brilliant tip-over in the first half too. Chance deserves kudos for her goal, Betsy Hassett was as busy as ever in central midfield, Katie Bowen again efficiently anchored the defence and Gabi Rennie never stopped running up front.

The big picture

This was the positive performance, if not the ultimate result, the Football Ferns needed to raise public confidence ahead of the World Cup.