From cancer at Christmas to world champs wonderment: Kiwi curler's rocky road to top

It was Christmas Eve, 2020, when Jess Smith got the dreaded call.

One of New Zealand’s top curlers, who this month led the national women’s team to an historic world championship appearance, had her life turned upside down thanks to a shock cancer diagnosis, at age 23.

The irony was ridiculous for the Naseby local. Working as a nurse at Dunedin Hospital, she had got Christmas off, and returned home for family festivities, only to be told to quickly get herself back to her place of work, this time, though, as a patient.

Feeling unwell for months, and getting progressively worse, Smith had been forced into time off work due to a lack of energy, and enduring regular aches and sweats.

READ MORE:

* Curling seemed the easiest Olympic sport to master - so I gave it a go

* Kiwi curlers shrug off Covid disruptions as Winter Olympics quest heats up

* One-eyed Scotsman wins curling bronze for New Zealand



“It all just got to a point where I couldn’t cope any longer,” she recalls.

“My doctor sent me for a chest x-ray, and that came back abnormal, and he said, ‘You better get yourself to Dunedin ED, they’re expecting you’.”

Steve Seixeiro/World Curling Federation Getting back to the sport of curling, and to the people in it, had Jess Smith motivated to beat Hodgkin lymphoma.

And, if you thought you’d had bad Christmas presents in your time, try this for size.

“A scan on Christmas Day showed a 10x15cm mass in my chest.”

Hodgkin lymphoma was the diagnosis.

Undertaking fortnightly chemotherapy for six months, Smith moved back to Naseby with family last year, while partner Jordan Michels – the pair having just got together – would drive the three and a half hours north from Invercargill every couple of weeks.

“It was tough, I’m not going to lie,” Smith says of that period.

“But I had such positive family and friends around me that I just thought, ‘I’ve got to fight this’.

“I missed the curling season that year, which sucked, I had to sit upstairs in Naseby and watch everyone else play, so that wasn’t much fun, but at the same time I still got to watch curling and hang out with my friends, so I couldn’t complain too much.

“And it gave me the motivation to stay positive, so that I could get back out there. It’s more than just the sport as well, it’s the people that you meet when you play that makes it so enjoyable.”

In August last year, following chemotherapy, came another scan, and this time with the prized outcome of the cancer having gone.

“I was in remission, which was lovely news to hear,” Smith says.

“All the tests and everything have been good so far. So fingers crossed that it stays that way.”

The main precaution since for Smith, who now lives in Invercargill and works part-time at Southland Hospital, has been trying to minimise exposure to Covid-19, although she did indeed contract it earlier this year and managed to get through it, while admitting to being caught out every now and then by how tired she is still made to feel.

WORLD CHAMPS WONDERS

Back on the ice this year, Smith’s rocky road couldn’t have been capped in much better style, as the New Zealand women’s skip led her team to a remarkable first-ever world champs spot, for next year’s event in Sandviken, Sweden.

After Smith, Holly Thompson, Natalie Thurlow and Bridget Becker took out the national title in June, it was, with Ruby Kinney, too, off to the Pan Continental Championships in Calgary, Canada, from October 31-November 6. It was a first international event post-cancer for Smith – a former New Zealand junior (under-21) team member at age 16, just a couple of years after taking up the sport.

Steve Seixeiro/World Curling Federation From left, Jess Smith, Holly Thompson, Natalie Thurlow and Bridget Becker share a laugh at the Pan Continental Championships in Calgary, Canada, where they achieved their world champs qualification.

Having competed at just one international tournament in the last five years, the Kiwis were scheduled to be playing in the ‘B’ division. However, the late withdrawal of China saw them elevated (after New Zealand successfully appealed the original decision to promote another side), with just three weeks notice, to the main nine-team event, at the same venue, where the top five finishers earn their ticket to the annual world champs.

“We had to sit down and re-evaluate our goals, because our original goal was to win the Bs and just make it into the A group for the following year,” Smith admits.

“We set the goal that we wanted to make the top five, and if that didn’t happen, we just wanted to not drop back down into the B’s [the bottom two got relegated].”

“We basically just wanted to prove that we deserved to be in the A’s as well.”

And the Kiwis most certainly made good on that pledge, finishing with a highly respectable 4-4 record, showing plenty of determination in a come-from-behind 8-6 win over Hong Kong, before a 10-7 victory over Australia clinched fifth place and that prized world champs entry.

“It’s awesome, still hard to believe,” Smith says of the achievement, which coincided with her brother, Ben Smith, being part of the men’s side which also came fifth, earning them a first world champs appearance since 2012, in Ottawa, Canada, next April.

“Our team showed so much resilience. The games that we did win we were down on the scoreboard at the start of the game, and things weren’t always going our way on the ice. But we hung in there, we didn’t give up... we tried our very hardest to grind out those wins, so I’m very proud of them.”

1 NEWS Peter Becker is the closest thing to curling royalty in New Zealand – and he’s finally being recognised for it.

Now it’s a big few months of training, and fundraising – most of these trips have to be paid out of the athletes’ back pockets – for the team ahead of their tilt at the worlds in March next year, with eight European teams to join the five from the Pan Continental Championships.

“We know it will be tough,” Smith says. “We’ve watched these teams on YouTube thinking it’ll be so cool to be there one day. And now we finally get that chance.”

From there, it will be back to the Pan Continentals next year to try and make the world champs again, where on that occasion there will be qualification points up for grabs for the sport’s biggest stage – the Winter Olympics.

That is the dream. And Smith is certainly one to know that anything is possible.