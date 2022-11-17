Black Ferns lock Chelsea Bremner reveals the fine line between Rugby World Cup win and heartache

Jacinda Ardern says the team "deserve no less" than a significant win bonus and she feels "very strongly about that".

The past few days have been a whirlwind for Black Ferns lock Chelsea Bremner, full of scenes that normally only feature in the sweetest dreams.

A Rugby World Cup win on Saturday, celebrations with friends and family afterwards, and then a flight back to Christchurch with ‘Nancy’ – the affectionate name the Black Ferns have given to the Rugby World Cup trophy – that featured an invitation into the cockpit with the other South Island-based players.

The silverware is now in the safe hands of retiring halfback Kendra Cocksedge, but in typical Black Ferns fashion it will be put to good use – they are taking it to Conductive Education Canterbury (CEC) on Thursday to show to the children with disabilities they met before the Laurie O’Reilly test in August.

Bremner, 27, remains on a high and is still reliving the last moments of the final when Joanah Ngan-Woo stole an English lineout to win the Rugby World Cup.

“We knew that our only chance was to try and stop it before they could get a roll on,” Bremner told Stuff on Wednesday. “So, there was definitely the chat about getting up in the lineout.

“Joanah did and the unreal job of getting up and stealing that ball...it was pretty cool.”

Bremner was a key part of the Black Ferns’ campaign and will now be part of a stacked Chiefs Manawa squad in Super Rugby Aupiki next year, with the Hamilton-based side announcing her recruitment from Matutū on Wednesday.

Personal reasons played a part the move – Bremner’s partner is Auckland-based Moana Pasifika prop Joe Apikotoa – and the move north will be another significant life change for Bremner, who will play against sister Alana in next year’s Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Chelsea Bremner, right, and sister Alana will now be on opposing sides when Chiefs Manawa host Matutū in Super Rugby Aupiki next year.

She took a year of unpaid leave from teaching at Hornby High School to prepare and play in the Rugby World Cup, but professionalism means those days could be over.

“Our [Black Ferns] contracts are going to be renewing at the end of [Super Rugby] Aupiki,” she said.

“So, that means that I'll be able to focus on rugby full time until the first half of the year, and then hopefully I'll be able to continue with my rugby full time. But, potentially if we do have a bit of time I’ll maybe do some relieving and get back in the classroom.”

Time might be hard to find. Bremner looms as an important figure in the Black Ferns through to the Rugby World Cup in 2025 and beyond, with her high work rate complemented by excellent aerial skills.

She also emphasised how the introduction of full-time contracts earlier this year was a bit like that Ngan-Woo lineout steal – a moment that rescued the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup chances.

“For us one of the main differences was just that recovery, and being able to give everything to every session,” Bremner said.

“Before we were full time, we would wake up really early, train and then go to work and then go to training after work.

“Being able to sleep and wake up at the normal time and be able to have that proper nutrition and have the evenings to ourselves...played a massive part in our overall wellbeing.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Black Ferns celebrate with fans after winning the Rugby World Cup.

“Just having more time to focus on rugby, but also having time to focus on ourselves as well has been really cool.”

Investment has been the tool that allowed the Black Ferns to produce the sort of rugby that captured the imagination of the country, and NZ Rugby has already signalled further progress in that area with the payment of bonuses

Bremner said the bonuses have not been a hot topic for the squad – “As a team we haven't talked about that at all. We've just been focusing on the win and living in that moment” – but the impact of the side has been so great that the Black Ferns have surely arrived as a meaningful part of NZR’s overall commercial package.

“It's so incredible,” Bremner said of the fan support. “Alana and I were just talking about it today.

“When they announced that the World Cup would be in New Zealand we honestly did not expect anything like this. It’s more than anyone on our team could have ever imagined.”