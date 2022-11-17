Lydia Ko on splitting with her coach and meeting Keith Urban as she chases player of the year honours

She's closing in on the Hall of Fame but Lydia Ko won't delay her retirement to try and secure enough points.

Even sporting celebrities such as Lydia Ko have their “fan-girling” moments.

Despite having so much to play for in the CME Group Tour Championship this week, a relaxed Ko has detailed her chance encounter with Australian country music singer Keith Urban, on the greens at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida during the pro-am.

When Ko asked Urban if he played, the country star replied with: “I play the guitar”.

“Only as he drove by I remembered that I maybe should have asked him for a photo,” Ko said through laughter.

“I was super excited and kind of had that fan-girling moment.”

Clearly not feeling the pressure ahead of her final LPGA tournament of the season, where she is in the box seat to win Player of the Year and defend the Vare Trophy, Ko openly discussed her recent split with her swing coach of more than two years, Sean Foley, and her excitement at attending Urban’s show on the eve of the tournament.

STUFF/Stuff Lydia Ko has a golden opportunity to wrap up the LPGA’s Player of the Year this week.

Ko, the world No 3, tees off on Friday (NZ time) in the most lucrative tournament in LPGA history, where the winner will take away a cool $3.25 million and be crowned the Race to the CME Globe champion.

Following one of the most consistent seasons of her career, Ko is a leading chance despite her split from Foley.

The Kiwi ace described Foley as a mentor and “somebody that I really look up to” and said even though they have parted ways, he is just a phone call away.

“Sometimes it's about timing in life,” Ko, who described the split as mutual, said.

She put their parting ways down to “logistical reasons” because of her extensive travel schedule.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Lydia Ko has had a “fan-girling” moment on the eve of the tournament when meeting Keith Urban.

“Obviously not an easy decision because I respect Sean so much,” Ko said. “And he helped me at a point in my career where I had so many questions in my head that I really wasn't sure where I was heading.”

Ko, who was wearing a Rolex with 2015 Player of the Year Award engraved inside it at her press conference on Thursday (NZ time), said she has been trying not to think too much about the awards and the what-ifs she could land.

But while being crowned Race to the CME Globe champion for a third time, defending her Vare Trophy – for lowest scoring average of the season – and the multi-million cheque would be nice, the Player of the Year gong is what Ko craves the most.

“It would just be special in different ways because I am at a different point in my career to then,” Ko said of winning the title as an 18-year-old.

“For me a lot of ups and downs whether in golf and in my personal life have happened since 2015,” she said. “So if I was to get it, it would just be really cool because it would be like a summary, and all of those moments have added this moment right now.”

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Lydia Ko would be honoured to make the Hall of Fame but says it's not a daily focus for her.

With so much young talent breaking through into the LPGA every season, Ko said the biggest change from 2015 was how much more competitive the field was.

“You know, your percentage to win is just a little bit more difficult, and I think that is why it would feel special, and it would be, like, meaningful in a different way.”

Ko was able to catch the early stages of Steven Alker’s final tournament of the season on the PGA Tour Champions where he secured the top place on the order of merit to become the Tour champion and is conscious that, like herself, Ryan Fox is playing for the same honour on the DP World Tour in Dubai this weekend.

“It would be really cool if it was, like, three Kiwis up top.

“We're from far Down Under and for us to kind of come on all these different tours and kind of show the New Zealand flag, I think it would be super exciting, but no matter what happens I think golf in New Zealand has grown.”

Ko also pointed out that Momoka Kobori now has her full card on the Ladies European Tour following a pair of tournament wins.

“I think it's very exciting for golf in New Zealand and hopefully this inspires more juniors to take it up and want to be the next Steven Alker or the Ryan Fox or me.”

With both the Player of the Year and Vare Trophy winner earning a Hall of Fame point, Ko stands a good chance of moving to 24 points this weekend, just three short of the 27 needed to be an automatic inductee.

But Ko, who currently has 22 points, said it’s not a driving factor and she wouldn’t delay any plans for retirement in the coming years to reach the 27-point mark.

“I do it because I love it and have the drive and motivation to be the best player I can be,” she said.

“If I can get those accolades being in the Hall of Fame alongside some of the best and the legendary players, that would be a huge honor.”