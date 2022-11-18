Wellington Phoenix burning questions: What to expect in second A-League Women season?

The A-League Women will feature 12 teams this season following the inclusion of Western United.

Home sweet home.

Wellington Phoenix begin their second season in the A-League Women with their first-ever home game.

It will be a new experience for a team forced to spend their first season based entirely in Australia due to Covid-19 restrictions.

To mark the occasion, the Phoenix hope to draw a crowd of 10,000 for Sunday's clash with Melbourne City, which would smash the previous attendance record for a standalone A-League Women match.

The home field advantage should serve as a huge boost as the Phoenix look to improve on their wooden spoon finish from season one, shaded by Western Sydney Wanderers on goal differential.

There is a new coach at the helm, new players in the squad and new expectations as well.

Here are the five key questions heading into the 2022-23 season.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Natalie Lawrence replaces Gemma Lewis as Wellington Phoenix coach.

What can we realistically expect this season?

There is a gulf in quality between the top four teams from last season and the rest of the pack, but the Phoenix should be aiming to finish in the top half of the table (there are 12 teams).

They get to play their home games at home this season and it can't be understated how much of a difference that should make after the difficulty of having to spend the entire first season based out of Australia.

They have a new coach at the helm in Natalie Lawrence and she has addressed the inexperience in the squad last season by luring Football Ferns Betsy Hassett, Emma Rolston and Paige Satchell home to New Zealand.

Most of the key players from last season have been retained, including young stars Alyssa Whinham and Kate Taylor, but there is one notable departure in top goalscorer Grace Jale, and her switch to Canberra is a big loss as she scored the bulk of their goals.

The Phoenix have a tough start, playing City and Melbourne Victory within the first three weeks, but there is enough quality in the side to push higher up the table.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Natalie Lawrence has replaced Gemma Lewis as Phoenix head coach.

What impact will the change of coach have?

The Phoenix were dealt a major setback when head coach Gemma Lewis announced she would not be seeing through a second term less than four months after signing a new deal.

She did an admirable job in difficult circumstances last season but was lured home by an opportunity to work at the Wales FA.

The Phoenix were quick to announce their replacement though, promoting assistant Natalie Lawrence in a move that ensured Lewis’s departure would cause the least amount of disruption.

Not only was Lawrence Lewis’s number two at the Phoenix, but she also served as her assistant during New Zealand’s Under-20 World Cup campaign.

Lawrence has a decent amount of head coaching experience, having coached Capital in the National League and Team Wellington in the men’s National Youth League, and she has already hinted at a more attack-minded approach.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Football Fern Betsy Hassett moves halfway around the world to join Wellington Phoenix.

Who is their best new signing?

Hassett, Satchell and Rolston are the three signings that leap out as they have all been capped by the Football Ferns – in Hassett's case a whopping 137 times.

The veteran midfielder is the fourth-highest appearance maker for New Zealand (men and women) and her signing alone satisfies the need for more experience.

The Phoenix had the youngest squad in the A-League Women last season, the bulk of the team made up of New Zealand age-group internationals, but Hassett brings a decade’s worth of experience from playing overseas and on the international stage, and should offer valuable leadership and help raise the professionalism.

At the other end of the experience spectrum, keep an eye on 17-year-old striker Milly Clegg who started – and scored – at the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups this year.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Last season's leading goal-scorer Grace Jale has left the Phoenix and joined Canberra United.

Where will the goals come from?

The Phoenix found the back of the net just 13 times last season. Six of their goals were scored by Jale, who has left for Canberra United, leaving them with a big hole to fill.

The Phoenix were light up top last season. In the absence of a recognised striker, midfielder Chloe Knott spent most of the season playing out of position and while her defensive attributes were beneficial when the Phoenix pressed high up the pitch, she only found the back of the net twice.

To help remedy their lack of goals, Lawrence has brought in a handful of new attacking weapons, signing Rolston, Satchell, Clegg and Michaela Roberston. With Hassett, Knott and Whinham in behind, and Ava Pritchard out wide, there’s potential for goals to be shared around a handful of players this season, even if no one player stands out as being a potential golden boot contender.

Satchell who has speed to burn but needs to sharpen up her accuracy before she can become the finished product.

How many of the squad will make the World Cup next year?

Of the 22 squad members, only Knott and Australian under-20 internationals Claudia Cicco and Isabel Gomez are ineligible to play for New Zealand next year and all the Kiwis have either represented their country at age-group or senior level already.

Satchell and Hassett started both of the Football Ferns’ most recent games against South Korea in Christchurch and are near certainties to make the World Cup, while Rolston and young centre-backs Taylor and Mackenzie Barry also saw game time in that series, though there is no shortage of centre-back options.

Of the uncapped players, Whinham seems the most likely to break into the squad between now and next July (she was called up in October but did not play). She is the most exciting young female player in the country and will be hard to ignore if she can build on her breakout debut season and be a creative form.

Clegg could also be a bolter if she can prove herself at A-League level given the Football Ferns’ struggles in front of goal.