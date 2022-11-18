Black Ferns' World Cup final hero Joanah Ngan-Woo re-signs with Hurricanes Poua

The Black Ferns visited a Christchurch school to share in celebrations of their Rugby World Cup win.

Black Ferns’ World Cup lineout clinching lock Joanah Ngan-Woo has re-signed with the Hurricanes Poua for next year’s Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

The 26-year-old was instrumental off the bench in the Black Ferns’ 34-31 World Cup final win over World No 1 England at Eden Park on Saturday.

Ngan-Woo’s left hand helped clinch the title for New Zealand late in the game. She clawed the ball out of lock Abbie Ward’s grasp, off an England lineout, which ended the match.

A proud Wellingtonian, Ngan-Woo was grateful to recommit to the Hurricanes Poua for the second season of Super Rugby Aupiki.

“Recommitting to the Hurricanes Poua was a no-brainer for me. I had such a good time, on and off the field last season, despite the Covid challenges we had. As a Hurricanes supporter through and through, the opportunity to represent the region once again is a dream.

“I’m looking forward to jamming some code with this exciting group of women and showcasing some true Hurricanes style of rugby. I think we have an amazing mixture of experience and knowledge with exploding young talent,”

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Black Ferns lock Joanah Ngan-Woo makes a storming run against Scotland during the World Cup.

Hurricanes Poua head coach, Victoria Grant was excited to see Ngan-Woo inject her Black Ferns experience into the Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

“Joanah played amazingly over the Black Ferns campaign, and I am thrilled to have her level of experience returning to this group.

“Anyone in club rugby in this region, or even provincial rugby, will know how good Joanah is. She leads from the front. She is a great role model for all our players and the entire Hurricanes region.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Black Ferns lock Joanah Ngan-Woo is back for a second season with Hurricanes Poua in 2023.

Ngan-Woo works at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a role that she started earlier this year, having previously worked in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet for the National Assessments Bureau.

The full Hurricanes Poua squad will be announced on Monday at 10am.

Super Rugby Aupiki kicks off on February 25 with the Hurricanes Poua taking on the Chiefs Manawa in the competition opener at Levin Domain.