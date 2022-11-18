Tougher Rugby League World Cup semi will give Kiwi Ferns advantage feels Ricky Henry

Kiwi Ferns take in Theatre of Dreams before World Cup final.

Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry would take his team’s build up over that of Australia’s for this weekend’s World Cup final at Old Trafford.

The two biggest teams in international rugby league clash again at 2.15am Sunday (NZ time), with New Zealand looking to reverse last week’s narrow 10-8 defeat.

They have had differing paths to the final. The Jillaroos have scored 248 points and not conceded any in their three games outside of playing the Kiwi Ferns, including a 82-0 drubbing of Papua New Guinea in the semifinals.

The Kiwi Ferns had a more testing semifinal, beating England 20-6 and Henry feels that will give his team an advantage for the final.

“As a coach, you try to keep your players healthy and we’ve been able to do that, even though we’ve had tough encounters against Australia and England,” Henry said.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Ricky Henry says the Kiwi Ferns are in a confident mood going into the World Cup final.

“I don’t mind the path we’re on, it probably suits us better than anyone else.

“What I do know is that we’ll be match hardened and ready to play a gruelling encounter against an Australian team and that’s how we want to play the game.

“We want to put a lot of pressure on them and make it uncomfortable for them.

“They scored 15 tries at the weekend. I’d rather score five and have a really good, tough game in preparation for this World Cup final.”

The Jillaroos haven’t lost a test in six years and went into the World Cup as the red-hot favourites. But having only just defeated the Kiwi Ferns in pool play, it is feasible to see New Zealand win the final, if they can improve in a couple of areas.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images The Kiwi Ferns took in the sights at the home of the second-best football team in Manchester.

“We took a lot of confidence out of the game just over a week ago, so the main things for us was our execution and a lot of our attack plays,” Henry said.

“We created enough opportunities, but we weren’t able to get the polish on completing them.

“Also, from a defensive point of view, a lot of those early carries out of our own half, Australia really pinned us in and made us work to get out of our own end.”

The Kiwi Ferns had their captain’s run Old Trafford on Thursday, to take in the Theatre of Dreams and enjoy some Manchester’s traditional bad weather.

Stuff Kiwi Ferns captain Krystal Rota and Jillaroos co-captain Samantha Bremner, Women's Rugby League World Cup

While it’s a magnificent stadium, the in-goal areas are smaller than usual, so kickers will be tested and there is the risk of players crashing into the fences, but it is the perfect location for the World Cup final, given the popularity of league in northern England.

"I don’t think we’ve ever been to a ground like it,” Henry said.

“I’ve been to quite a few grounds and it was pretty unbelievable.

“Just how the ground is elevated up and only two or three metres away from the sideline.

“It’s a magnificent pitch and the stadium is awesome. The in-goal is a little short and small, so our kicking game is going to be on point, to make sure we don’t kick balls dead.

“The team itself is excited about being there. I don’t think a lot of them knew too much about Old Trafford, so we talked about Ronaldo (Cristiano, not Mulitalo), then they figured out who he was and which team he played for.”

As well as Golden Boot winner Raecene McGregor in the halves, key for a New Zealand win will be their forwards, who showed when the teams met in York, that they’re than capable of matching the Jillaroos in the middle of the park.

“We’ve got a really balanced forward pack,” Henry said.

“We’re dominant physically, but we’ve got some quicker players, such as Georgia Hale and Christyl Stowers, who compliment the big powerhouses, as in Mya Hill-Moana, Annetta Nu’uausala and Brianna Clark.”

“So our balance is pretty good. They’re feeling fresh and they see it as an opportunity to go after the Australian team.”

For the final, Henry has brought in Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly onto the wing, replacing Katelyn Vaha’akolo.

AT A GLANCE

FACT BOX

New Zealand v Australia

Old Trafford, Manchester

Kick off: 2.15am Sunday

Referee: Grant Atkins

New Zealand: Apii Nicholls, Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly, Mele Hufanga, Page McGregor, Madison Bartlett, Abigail Roache, Raecene McGregor, Brianna Clark, Krystal Rota, Annetta Claudia-Nu’uausala, Roxette Murdoch-Masila, Amber-Paris Hall, Georgia Hale. Interchange: Nita Maynard, Mya Hill-Moana, Otesa Pule, Christyl Stowers. Reserves: Charlotte Scanlan, Katelyn Vahaakolo.

Australia (squad): Sam Bremner, Evania Pelite, Isabelle Kelly, Jess Sergis, Julia Robinson, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw, Caitlan Johnston, Keeley Davis, Shannon Mato, Kezie Apps, Yasmin Clydsdale, Simaima Taufa, Lauren Brown, Kennedy Cherrington, Shaylee Bent, Emma Tonegato, Holli Wheeler, Jaime Chapman