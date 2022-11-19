Super Rugby Aupiki coaches Victoria Grant and Crystal Kaua urge NZ Rugby to run with Wayne Smith's Black Ferns blueprint

The Black Ferns visited a Christchurch school to share in celebrations of their Rugby World Cup win.

Hurricanes Poua and Chiefs Manawa coaches Victoria Grant and Crystal Kaua say they’ve been scheduled just four or five days of training with their squads before the first Super Rugby Aupiki preseason games, as debate continues to swirl around New Zealand Rugby’s strategy for capitalising on the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup success.

Grant and Kaua are the first female head coaches in Super Rugby Aupiki, a sign of progress in itself, but both told Stuff that more needed to be done.

Yet, Kaua said the formula was simple, pointing to how master coach Wayne Smith used his weight within NZ Rugby’s corridors of power to open doors and wallets to the benefit of women’s rugby.

"I think you saw a brand of rugby being played by the Black Ferns that inspired,” Kaua said. “It was emotional, because they were all in, they were committed, and they attacked everything. To play that brand of rugby, you need to bring resources. We need to resource rugby.

READ MORE:

* 'Free for all': Super Rugby Aupiki coaches reveal scramble to contract players - including Black Ferns

* Black Ferns to get $25,000 bonus for winning Rugby World Cup

* Former Black Ferns captain Les Elder announces retirement

* Black Ferns' World Cup final hero Joanah Ngan-Woo re-signs with Hurricanes Poua

* Christchurch pupils delighted as Black Ferns visit with World Cup

* Black Ferns parade: Poll suggests public support for event to honour World Cup win



"What Wayne Smith was able to do was resource the game. He has set up a blueprint for success: more games, more staff, more resourcing, and a brand of rugby that is unique to who we are as Kiwis.”

”...that program was resourced over the last six months differently to the way it was before and that's what I'd say we need to do with Super Aupiki."

Super Rugby Aupiki begins on February 25 with a game between Hurricanes Poua and Chiefs Manawa at Levin Domain, followed by Matutū and the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

The lack of training time before the teams’ sole warm-up game is an example of the hurdles faced by the sides, and Grant said it fundamentally came down to a lack of money, contrasting Super Rugby Aupiki to the larger English competition for women’s rugby.

NZ Rugby Hurricanes Poua head coach Victoria Grant and Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua.

”It’s for a couple of factors,” she said. [But the biggest one is that the players need to be able to work because they're only getting paid part-time. We're all part-time.

“...I know English rugby are putting a lot of investment into them, especially over the next 10 years, to accelerate it.

“They are more like full-time contracts for those players over there, for a 22-round – approximately – competition. And you get massive growth over that competition.”

The English model can’t be replicated in New Zealand simply due to population size and market size, which throws up another curveball for the women’s game.

The growth of the Black Ferns and Super Rugby is in part dependent on Australia and Fiji putting in comparable investments to New Zealand, something which has not yet materialised.

But Grant was in no doubt that’s where the future lies. “I think we need to join up with our counterparts over in Aussie, in Super W,” she said.

“And then also with Fiji, who play in that competition. And then ideally, a Moana Pasifika team can be added.

“Once you add those games, and ideally two rounds of that, you're suddenly looking at just about more than doubling what we've currently got.”

A form of trans-Tasman competition could happen sooner than expected, with NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson recently hinting that some cross-border games could even happen at the end of Super Rugby Aupiki next year.

That would still represent slower progress than many would like, with NZ Rugby understood to be wary of moving too quick too soon, having observed a number of injuries in Australia Super W competition as players struggled with the greater intensity.

For Grant, however, change can’t come quick enough, with women having repeatedly shown that they can overcome every roadblock put in front of them.

“You're going to see a great product after five just days of being in camp together,” she promised. “If I look back to last season for our Hurricanes Poua team we only had one proper training before we put out that great performance against the Chiefs [in March].

“That was a great product still being put out in the field, and that was with 16 of our players coming back from Covid.”

The Super Rugby Aupiki squads will be revealed on Monday, with 28 players to be named in each of the four clubs.