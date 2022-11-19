'Free for all': Super Rugby Aupiki coaches reveal scramble to contract players - including Black Ferns

The Black Ferns visited a Christchurch school to share in celebrations of their Rugby World Cup win.

New Zealand’s best women rugby players had only three or four weeks to sort out their playing futures after a change to the Super Rugby Aupiki contracting model prompted what coaches have described as a “free-for-all” and “hunting season”.

Hurricanes Poua coach Victoria Grant and Chiefs Manawa coach Crystal Kaua both told Stuff that compiling Super Rugby Aupiki squads for 2023 – they will be announced on Monday – had been a chaotic and stressful period that meant some Black Ferns even entered Rugby World Cup camps without knowing where they would play.

“"We had a short window to sign 28 players and it was free for all,” Kaua said. “It wasn't like the previous year when we got to name 15 players from our region.

“This year, that wasn't the case. This year, you could approach players from any team.

READ MORE:

* Black Ferns' World Cup final hero Joanah Ngan-Woo re-signs with Hurricanes Poua

* Christchurch pupils delighted as Black Ferns visit with World Cup

* Black Ferns parade: Poll suggests public support for event to honour World Cup win

* 'You made my dreams come true' - Kendra Cocksedge farewells rugby

* Black Ferns lock Chelsea Bremner reveals the fine line between Rugby World Cup win and heartache

* Stop paying lip service, New Zealand Rugby, and give the Black Ferns the bonus they deserve



“I started calling the day after the World Cup [Sevens] finished [in mid September]. Players could have four phone calls from head coaches.

"You had players in World Cup camps who still needed to sign contracts. It was a challenging time to do it. It was a big few weeks for coaches.”

The four Super Rugby Aupiki teams this week announced some key signings, with Chiefs Manawa landing Black Ferns and Matutū lock Chelsea Bremner, Matutū re-signing Renee Holmes and Hurricanes Poua re-signing Rugby World Cup final stars Joanah Ngan-Woo and Ayesha Leti-L’iga.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Black Ferns winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga has re-signed with Hurricanes Poua.

The full extent of player movement won’t be known until Monday, but Grant emphasised the significance of the Poau’s re-signings as each franchise battled to fend off advances from rivals.

“I describe it as hunting season,” she said. “Literally, it was like that.

“Some of our key players had multiple contracts out there in front of them. There was limited rules around local players versus non-local players.

“It was a mad rush on the phone. I was on the phone from sunrise to sunset, and a bit more. It was an interesting time.”

The contracting scramble reflects Super Rugby Aupiki’s status as a young competition, but Grant hinted that New Zealand Rugby should take some lessons from this year and implement a more orderly process as the competition develops.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Black Ferns lock Chelsea Bremner has made the switch from Matatū to Chiefs Manawa.

“Last year, you had to pick 15 local players who had been paying provincial rugby within your region, or homegrown within the region,” she said. “So, that's what you started your roster with. But, this is like a work in progress.

“I feel like New Zealand Rugby is putting something out there, reviewing how it goes, and then building on it next year.

“So they changed that ruling [on local players]. I do not know why they changed that ruling. But it was just a free for all.”

Despite the challenges, Kaua said Chiefs Manawa, the reigning Super Rugby Aupiki champions, had emerged in good shape, although they will be without former Black Ferns captain Les Elder, who announced her retirement on Friday.

"The good thing for the Chiefs is we had 21 players from the Chiefs’ 28 last year who re-signed,” Kaua said. “I think that speaks volumes of the environment that we have within the Chiefs.

"We can't take it for granted either. That has to be a space that we need to continue to push and drive and work on."