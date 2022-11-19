Wellington Phoenix lose Football Fern for A-League Women season opener

Wellington Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence wants team to enjoy the occasion in first home game.

A-League Women round one: Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne City

Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Sunday 3pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix are managing nerves and injuries heading into the start of the new A-League Women season.

The Phoenix’s home opener against Melbourne City at Sky Stadium on Sunday will be their first in front of their own fans after spending the previous season based in Australia.

That will bring a new level of pressure for the young Phoenix team, many of whom have never played in front of big crowds before.

The club has set a lofty target of drawing a record crowd of 10,000 people for the first home game.

“I’m feeling all emotions possible; nerves, excitement and anticipation,” coach Natalie Lawrence said.

“A lot of hard work has gone into not just having this professional side but having home games.

“Last year we really wanted to be home and now it’s happening, and it’s my first game as a head coach for the Phoenix. I consider Wellington my home. It’s crazy.

“We’re going to do our very best to enjoy the occasion on Sunday because it’s going to be a big one.”

Blake Armstrong/Photosport Emma Rolston aggravated her back during the Football Ferns’ first friendly against South Korea last week.

The Phoenix impressed in their inaugural game last season, grinding out a goalless draw with established side Western Sydney Wanderers.

Lawrence said this weekend had a similar feel to it.

“We went through it last year with the first game being this huge, momentous occasion and the feeling is the same ... there will be a lot of nerves but how they channelled their nerves last year, they’re even more well-equipped this year.”

City are one of the strongest teams in the league but they have made the trip to Wellington without captain Emma Checker and star Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix prepare for the new A-League Women season.

Wilkinson netted a team-high 14 goals for City last season but has been setback by a quad injury.

The Phoenix have injuries concerns of their own. Emma Rolston (back) and Grace Wisnewski (calf) have joined captain Lily Alfeld (knee), Isabel Gomez (foot) and Michaela Roberston (concussion) on the sidelines after picking up injuries while away on Football Ferns duty.

Wisnewski could miss up to four games while Rolston’s back issues have been a problem throughout her career and will need to be carefully managed throughout the season, Lawrence said.

She knew about Rolston’s injury history when she signed her but believed the Football Fern was worth the risk.

“Rollo’s was one we were always going to have to manage and the timing of that is just really unlucky for her,” she said.

“When you see her qualities on the field, with the ball at her feet, that outweighs any management, loading plan that we’re going to have to give her.

“Maybe she doesn’t train every day. We had to do that with some players last year and we will ensure she’s conditioned enough to perform for 90 minutes and that’s the plan us and the Ferns are working towards.”

City smashed the Phoenix 4-0 in their only encounter last season, but Lawrence is aiming high in her first stint as a professional head coach, keen to see progress after bringing in some more experienced faces.

Rolston and fellow Football Ferns Betsy Hassett and Paige Satchell are the three key acquisitions.

“We have realistic targets. We finished bottom last year but that’s not going to be acceptable this year for the club or for us, or the players. None of us want that again,” she said.

“We want to stay in the race for the finals as long as we can. If we can control what we can and stick to our process then the outcome will take care of itself.”

With Alfeld out, Brianna Edwards and Georgia Candy are vying for a start in goal, while Hassett and Chloe Knott are likely to pair up in central midfield in the absence of Wisnewski and Gomez.