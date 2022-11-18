Former Black Ferns captain Les Elder announces retirement

Les Elder has drawn the curtain on her illustrious playing career.

The Black Ferns, Chiefs Manawa and Bay of Plenty loose forward announced her retirement on Friday, reflecting on a lifelong love affair with rugby.

“It’s time to hang up the boots,” she wrote on social media. “As I lay in bed beside my little girl, I reflect back on my time in the game.

“I think about where it all started, the sacrifices my parents made, the many coaches & management that have guided me, the lifelong friends I’ve made, the memories we’ve created, the countries I’ve seen, the non-selections I’ve persevered through, the injuries I’ve overcome, the pride I felt representing my people, the pride I felt leading my nation, the lessons the game has taught me, how much I’ve grown. It’s overwhelming to think that this is it.”

READ MORE:

* Take Five: The big talking points after the Rugby World Cup semifinals

* Black Ferns captain Les Elder still has Rugby World Cup chance after missing first squad

* Chiefs Manawa and Blues ponder what's next for Super Rugby Aupiki after troubled start

* Black Ferns captain Les Elder to lead Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki



Elder, 35, captained the Black Ferns last year but missed out on selection for the Rugby World Cup. Instead, she took up a commentary and analysis role for Spark Sport during the tournament.

”What started as knee rugby in the lounge & bullrush on the Marae with my brothers, transpired into a 22-year journey,” she wrote.

“Although my journey didn’t end the way I had dreamed, I hang my boots up proud. Knowing that I served the game as best I could, that I achieved many things and that I done so while always upholding the values and mana I was bought up with.

“I am extremely grateful for everything the game and its people have given me - Thank you. I move into life after rugby with so much excitement for what I can give back to the game.”

Eric Alonso/Getty Images Les Elder warms up before a Black Ferns test against France last year.

Retiring Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge led the tributes to Elder after her retirement was announced.

“She is a great player and teammate, and a trusted and respected leader who we all played for,” Cocksedge said. “Les is always there for the team and her teammates.

“She has been on the NZRPA board for a number of years, worked hard to advance the women’s game on and off the field and was always there for the younger players, in particular in times of need.”

New Zealand Rugby’s general manager professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said Elder’s contribution to the game was huge.

“Les is a remarkable leader who has made an incredible contribution to the game both on and off the field,” he said in a statement.

“She has tasted success at every level, from provincial championships, the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title and a Rugby World Cup title in 2017.

“What stands above all that success is the mana and leadership she brought to women’s rugby at a crucial time in its development from the amateur to professional game.

“There have been high moments, tough times and everything in between during this period, and through it all Les led with real strength and commitment. The rugby community hold her in the highest regard and thank her.”

Elder, who made her Black Ferns debut in 2015, also captained Chiefs Manawa to the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title this year.