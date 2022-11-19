Raecene McGregor, the Kiwi Ferns' not so secret weapon for Rugby League World Cup final

Kiwi Fern Raecene McGregor will end this year as the best women’s rugby league player in the world, but she started it thinking her time in the sport might be over.

The New Zealand halfback won the Dally M award for being the best player during this year’s NRLW season, while she also won the Golden Boot for being the international player of the year and been selected in the Rugby League World Cup dream team, which is made up of players from the men’s, women’s and wheelchair World Cup tournament.

So to put it simply, the 25-year-old McGregor, is the best rugby league player in the world, yet her profile in New Zealand before this World Cup was remarkably low and only now are her achievements been recognised in the country she chose to represent.

Born in Sydney, to Kiwi parents, McGregor chose to pledge her allegiance to New Zealand, despite having an Aussie accent as thick as Kieran Foran’s.

It’s certainly been the case that Australia’s loss has been New Zealand’s gain, but her professional league career was in danger of coming to an abrupt halt earlier this year, when she found herself without a contract, despite steering the Broncos to back to back titles in the NRLW, due to a shoulder injury.

But a player of the match performance with the Maori All Stars resulted in her picking up a contract with the Roosters and she hasn’t looked back since.

“To be where I am now, if you had asked me a couple of months ago I wouldn’t have believed it,” McGregor told the nrl.com website this week.

“Honestly it is a dream come true and it isn’t something I ever saw myself doing, especially after missing out and only being called in at the last minute.

“There were a couple of dark times there where I thought I wouldn’t be picked up and it was just really upsetting.

“To get that call-up from the Roosters and to be given the opportunity is something I am just really grateful to them for.”

How someone of McGregor’s talents could have been overlooked is remarkable. But it’s safe to say that won’t happen again and hopefully her recognition in New Zealand will never be the same after this World Cup and she certainly deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as leading Black Ferns players when it comes to who will win Halberg Awards next year.

For Kiwi Ferns boss Ricky Henry, McGregor has been a dream to coach at this World Cup, not only for what she’s done on the field, but the input she can provide off it.

“She’s pretty quiet to be fair,” Henry told Stuff.

“But she’s got a football brain, she’s always thinking about football and when you give her an idea, she’s got her own way of thinking and she likes to express that.

“You can say to her ‘this is the way I’m thinking’ or ‘this is the strategy I’ve got’ and I’ve been open to getting her feedback around what will make her play better and also what the team’s dynamics are and what will work in our favour.

"As a person, she’s pretty quiet. She does ooze a lot of confidence, but not in an arrogant way.

“She’s pretty calm and collected. But she understands the game and at the moment with the way she’s playing, she can see things really easily and you only get that when you’re playing at the peak of your powers.

“We’ve got to harness that and get the people around her to take a bit of the pressure off her, to let her play football as well.”

For the Jillaroos to defeat the Kiwi Ferns in the World Cup final on Sunday morning, they will need to shut down McGregor as she has the potential to destroy Australia with her vision, kicking game and she’s also very handy on defence.

So Henry know’s she’ll go into the final with a target on her back.

“I think she’s been a target all tournament,” he said.

“But she’s got big, bad Amber Hall next to her. So if anyone wants to go near her, they have to go past her and now she’s got Mele Hufanga on the outside of her as well.

“So good luck if you want to venture into those parts.”