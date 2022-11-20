Canterbury skittled for 51 in opening round of Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

Wellington Blaze's Xara Jetly is congratulated after taking a wicket in their big win over the Canterbury Magicians on Sunday.

The Canterbury Magicians have made a miserable start to the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, being skittled for 51 – tied for the fifth-lowest score in competition history.

Set 179 to win against the Wellington Blaze at Rangiora’s Mainpower Oval in a 44-over reduced contest on Sunday, the wickets tumbled.

Canterbury were rolled for 51 inside 19.2 overs with medium pacer Caitlin King picking up three wickets within five balls in her only over, finishing with 3-1.

It was a sorry batting effort from the Magicians with injured skipper Frankie Mackay unable to bat, losing by 127 runs. Kate Anderson and opener Emma Kench were the lone Canterbury batters to reach double figures.

Canterbury’s total of 51 equalled Northern’s effort against Otago in 2004-05. The lowest score in Hallyburton Johnstone Shield history is 41, held by Otago against Wellington in the 2010-11 season.

Wellington would have been chuffed to open with a win after topping the table last season, but losing to Otago in the final.

John Davidson/Photosport Wellington's Caitlin King celebrates one of her three wickets against Canterbury at Rangiora on Sunday.

Several batters got starts for the Blaze, but no-one was able to kick on with opener Jess McFadyen top-scoring with 31.

Saturday’s opening round clash between the sides was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet weather.

Northern Districts’ Bernadine Bezuidenhout was seeing it like a beach ball in the opening weekend of matches against defending champions Otago.

Bezuidenhout, who played the last of her 13 ODIs for the White Ferns in January 2020, starred with the bat as Northern took it to the Sparks in Whangārei.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Northern's Bernadine Bezuidenhout, pictured in a prior match, struck 163 in two innings over the weekend against Otago.

The right-hander struck 163 runs in two innings, contributing an unbeaten 62 in Saturday’s 47-run win on the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method.

Otago would have been sick of the sight of Bezuidenhout, backing it up with 101 on Sunday as Northern scored 308-4 in 45.3 overs before rain ruined the match.

Aside from Sunday’s washout, it was close to a perfect start to the competition for Northern, who finished third last season, narrowly missing a spot in the final.

Former White Fern Kate Ebrahim brought up the first century of the season for the Sparks on Saturday, notching 100 not out.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Otago opener Kate Ebrahim, pictured last season, brought up the first Hallyburton Johnstone Shield century of the summer on Saturday.

Otago’s 238-8 wasn’t enough though with Northern cruising at 119-1 from 22 overs when the match was called due to bad weather.

In Sunday’s weather impacted contest, Northern punished the Otago bowlers, scoring 308-4 from 45.3 overs.

Bezuidenhout and Caitlin Gurrey teamed up for a 164-run opening stand, setting an excellent platform for their side.

Gurrey fell for 87, but Bezuidenhout went on to post her ton. Sam Barriball didn’t allow the Sparks’ bowlers to settle, blasting 48 not out from 39 balls.

Meanwhile, the Central Hinds beat Auckland by six wickets in New Plymouth on Saturday with Sunday’s match abandoned.

Saturday’s clash was limited to 20 overs with Central chasing their target of 87 with three overs to spare.

AT A GLANCE:

Round one (Saturday):

At Mainpower Oval, Rangiora: Canterbury v Wellington; Match abandoned

At Cobham Oval, Whangārei: Otago 238-8 in 50 overs (Kate Ebrahim 100no, Brooke Halliday 4-41) lost to Northern Districts 119-1 in 22 overs (Bernadine Bezuidenhout 62no, Halliday 38no) by 47 runs (DLS method)

At Pukekura Park, New Plymouth: Auckland 86-9 in 20 overs (Saachi Shahri 34; Jess Watkin 3-13) lost to Central 89-4 in 17 overs (Natalie Dodd 32no, Hannah Rowe 30no) by six wickets

Round two (Sunday):

At Pukekura Park, New Plymouth: Auckland v Central; Match abandoned

At Mainpower Oval, Rangiora: Wellington 178-9 in 44 overs (Jess McFadyen 31; Gabby Sullivan 4-31) beat Canterbury 51 in 19.2 overs (Kate Anderson 17; Caitlin King 3-1) by 127 runs

At Cobham Oval, Whangārei: Northern Districts 308-4 in 45.3 overs (Bezuidenhout 101, Caitlin Gurrey 87, Sam Barriball 48no) met Otago (No result)