Black Fern Ayesha Leti-I’Iga happy to help Football Ferns

Black Fern star Ayesha Leti-I’Iga, women’s rugby advocate Alice Soper and comedian Karen O’Leary will be among the 2000 volunteers at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

And they are asking New Zealanders to put their hands up to help out at the biggest women’s sporting event on the planet in 2023.

Auckland, Hamilton, Dunedin and Wellington are all hosting games in a tournament that is expected to attract record numbers of overseas visitors.

New Zealand is co-hosting the cup with Australia and on Thursday, organisers and the Phoenix women’s team launched a programme to find volunteers nationwide to help run the event.

For 600 Wellingtonians that could mean meeting the players from the USA and Netherlands, the two finalists in the 2019 World Cup final.

One person who is looking forward to watching the action is Black Ferns winger Leti-I’Iga, who was part of the launch at the NZ Campus of Innovation and Sport in Upper Hutt on Thursday.

”I will be a volunteer and it will be a good opportunity to watch their games.”

After scoring two tries in the Rugby World Cup final, Leti-I’Iga said the football World Cup was another opportunity to celebrate women’s sport.

Stuff Wellington Phoenix player and captain Lily Alfeld has long dreamed of playing at a World Cup.

Jane Patterson​, the chief operating officer New Zealand's side of the FIFA Women's World Cup, said New Zealanders did not understand how big the tournament was.

“It is going to be an amazing opportunity to watch the biggest women’s tournament in world sport.”

Wellingtonians are in for a football treat, with two of the biggest teams in women’s football, the USA and Netherlands, playing at the Regional Stadium.

Organisers are in the process of selecting training bases and there is a real possibility that the USA will be in Upper Hutt staying and training at the newly opened $108 million sports campus.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF Jamie Tout says the Upper Hutt Campus of Innovation and Sport is world-class.

NZCIS general manager Jamie Tout​ said eight teams, including the USA, Sweden, Italy, Japan and New Zealand had inspected the venue.

Wellington will get two teams allocated with one team staying in Upper Hutt and the other in Wellington City.

The team that stays in Upper Hutt will probably bring their own chef, he said “Italy have said they have their own pastry chef.”

For Phoenix captain Lily Alfeld​ the chance to play in a World Cup, on home soil, is a dream come true.

Stuff Comedian Karen O’Leary with Phoenix players Karen Mackenzie Barry and Paige Satchell. O’Leary was one of a number of celebrities at the Upper Hutt launch of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup volunteer programme.

As a youngster growing up in Auckland, she watched the 2008 Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup in New Zealand. It made her aware of the opportunities football could offer and set her on the path to becoming a Football Fern.

”It made me realise that I wanted to play for New Zealand.”

Stuff World Cup mascot Tazuni was on hand to launch the search for volunteers.

Leti-I’Iga, who has never played football, is expecting the games to be of a high standard. The Black Ferns had shown that women’s sport could be more entertaining than men’s and she expected the White Ferns would be hard to beat on their home patch.

The World Cup will begin on July 20 with the Football Ferns kicking off the tournament against Norway at Eden Park in Auckland. It will run for one month with Sydney’s Accor Stadium hosting the final on August 20. New Zealand plays the Philippines in Wellington on July 25 and the USA and Netherlands match is on July 27.

New Zealand is in Group A with Norway, Philippines and Switzerland.