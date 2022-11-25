No winners, only losers from the latest breakdown between Abby Erceg and the Football Ferns

ANALYSIS: There are no winners from the latest relationship breakdown between Abby Erceg and New Zealand Football, only losers.

Erceg has lost the chance to cap one of the most impressive careers by a Kiwi footballer with an appearance at a home World Cup next year, though she is seemingly at peace with that.

The Football Ferns have lost the services of New Zealand’s best female player – a 146-cap central defender who they haven’t been able to call on with any real consistency since the start of 2017, except around the 2019 World Cup and at the Tokyo Olympics.

Coach Jitka Klimková has lost a leader at a time when her side are going through a major transition – something that is far from ideal given what’s at stake in 2023 when New Zealand and Australia host women’s football’s showpiece event.

And at the same time, she has lost the chance to draw a line in the ground with regard to what’s expected of New Zealand’s best women’s players.

More than a week has passed since Erceg went from being unavailable while focusing on her American club, North Carolina Courage – as Klimková had been putting it – to being “done” as an international footballer, at last as far as team-mate Katie Bowen, who has played alongside her since 2011, was concerned.

Bowen’s comments in a radio interview with Senz took a situation that had been on the back burner for most of 2022 and moved it front and centre.

Would Erceg finally break her silence on the specific reasons for her disinterest in being part of the Ferns setup?

Back in April, when she first became unavailable, she responded to Stuff’s enquiries saying: “Feel free to write whatever you like”. This time around there has been no reply.

That is her prerogative, of course, but it means there is a massive information gap when it comes to understanding precisely why she has been unavailable for the past five international windows.

The first time she retired, in early 2017, she announced her decision in a radio interview and explained why she was doing so, to draw attention to the need for more support for the women’s game from New Zealand Football.

The second time, in mid-2018, she was quiet at first, effectively silenced by those in charge at the governing body as she tried to draw attention to issues the Ferns were having with then-coach Andreas Heraf.

She later found her voice, telling Stuff she “couldn’t stand to wear that fern on my chest any more” and Heraf was soon out the door, later found by an independent review to have conducted himself in a way that amounted to bullying.

There have been other absences since then for minor reasons – Erceg has played just 16 of the Ferns’ 50 matches since the start of 2016 – but this one, whether it ultimately ends up being permanent or not, appears major.

She must have her reasons and it will be a shame if we never learn what they are, because she will be missed.

What we do know is that this has now become a messy situation that Klimková needs to draw a line under one way or another before Christmas, which, in fairness, was her stated intention the last time she spoke about Erceg, earlier this month.

She had been leaving the door open, which was somewhat understandable, given how shallow the New Zealand playing pool is, even if centre back is one position where there are a few options.

But was she doing so because she felt there was still a genuine chance Erceg would commit to the World Cup campaign, or was she doing so in an effort to simply keep hope alive, knowing full well that Erceg was “done” – if in fact she is?

Klimková has been unavailable for comment since Bowen’s interview aired last Thursday, but if there was any chance of welcoming Erceg back before then, it’s probably gone now.

Bowen ended that interview saying: “We need to look forward with the players that we have and the ones that have been putting in the hard yards week-in, week-out to represent the Fern”.

There was a clear sense of frustration being expressed there, by a player who has also been a club team-mate of Erceg’s at the Courage this year, but is it a sentiment shared by everyone in the Ferns?

If it isn’t, there could be some issues the next time the team assembles, because moving forward without Erceg is almost certainly what Klimková will have to do now, not that she appears to have a lot of say in the matter.

The question is whether she might have been better off doing so ago months ago, before it became a messy public situation and another in a long list of problems clouding the Ferns as the World Cup draws closer.