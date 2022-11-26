Wellington Phoenix captain wears pride armband during A-League Women match

Wellington Phoenix captain Kate Taylor wore a special “pride progress” armband to show solidarity with the LGBTI+ community during the team’s A-League Women match against Western United.

Coach Natalie Lawrence said the gesture was “quite fitting” as the day before the match, Phoenix player Michaela Foster got engaged to her girlfriend.

A special announcement congratulating Foster was shown on the big screen during the 4-1 defeat at Sky Stadium.

“The club is really inclusive and as a team we’re really inclusive. I don’t know if you saw the announcement today but Mickey Foster had actually got engaged to Chelsea last night so it was quite fitting,” Lawrence said.

“Fifa isn't allowing other countries to use their voice to say that love is for everyone but we’re really, really proud that we can do that, and we back all of these initiatives.”

Captains across the competition will wear the pride armband throughout the weekend, uniting with Adelaide United who had commissioned them for their Pride Cup double header against Melbourne Victory in February.

Adelaide decided to bring the move forward amid Fifa’s crackdown on “OneLove” armbands at the men’s World Cup in Qatar, a nation which forbids same-sex relations.

Captains from seven European nations had planned to wear the armbands to promote inclusion and diversity.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Phoenix captain Kate Taylor wears a special pride armband as she leads the team through the players’ tunnel.

But under a Fifa order, the captains would have received yellow cards if they wore the armbands during games.

Adelaide captain Isabel Hodgson will wear her pride armband throughout the rest of the A-League Women season.

“The players want to send a clear message that football is for everyone,” said Kate Gill, a co-chief executive of Professional Footballers Australia.

“We're very proud of the players showing solidarity and allyship with the LGBTI+ community and their continued leadership in relation to human rights.

“Their courage to use their platform to speak publicly on issues that affect not just them but those within our broader community is testament to what they value and who they are as people.”

Taylor is deputising as Phoenix captain while regular skipper Lily Alfeld is sidelined with a knee injury and she said it was “really special” to be the one who got to wear the armband, designed by two queer artists from Adelaide, Troy-Anthony Baylis and Dylan Pimm.

“It was cool that the whole league is doing it and of course Wellington Phoenix were keen to contribute in any way possible,” Taylor said.

“We’ve seen what has been going on at the World Cup but to support a team like Adelaide who are really big on that [inclusion and diversity] is really cool and to support our own players and our own team is really awesome as well, and I’m really happy for Mickey.”

- Additional reporting AAP