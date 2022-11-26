Different team, same result as Wellington Phoenix lose 4-1 to Western United

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Western United 4 (Jess McDonald 16’, Sydney Cummings 70’ Hannah Keane 77’, 82’) Wellington Phoenix 1 (Marisa van der Meer 23’). HT: 1-1

Crowd: 1541

Injuries to goalscorer Marisa van der Meer and Chloe Knott compounded Wellington Phoenix’s heavy 4-1 defeat to newcomers Western United in their second game of the A-League Women season.

Right-back van der Meer and midfielder Knott were both forced from the field during a nightmare second half where the Phoenix shipped three goals.

Van der Meer suffered an ankle injury after coming off second best from a challenge with Tyla Jay Vlajnic and was seen hobbling on crutches after the game, though coach Natalie Lawrence said that was just precautionary, while Knott has a suspected broken nose after clashing heads with Emma Robers while vying for a header.

In scenes eerily similar to last weekend’s defeat to Melbourne City by the same scoreline, the Phoenix were level at halftime but lost their way in the second half, let down by poor defending.

All of Western’s goals came from their import players, with American striker Hannah Keane capping a dominant performance with a brace to maintain their perfect start to life as an A-League Women club.

“Right now we’re getting punished by top players that are very experienced who are pouncing on our mistakes," Lawrence said.

“I’m disappointed with the result but we’re still building on our performance to be braver in possession and we'll keep doing that.

“The set-pieces, that is mine and [assistant] Callum [Holmes’] fault, we need to work better on those so we're not conceding because we look at how dangerous we can be on set-pieces and we can't give goals away like that.”

MARTY MELVILLE/PHOTOSPORT Western United striker Hannah Keane sprints away from Phoenix midfielder Betsy Hassett.

Van der Meer scored off a looping header from a 23rd minute corner-kick to draw the Phoenix level seven minutes after Western opened the scoring through World Cup-winning United States international Jessica McDonald.

However, similar to last week, the Phoenix conceded three goals in quick succession, two of them from corner-kicks, shortly after van der Meer had been replaced by Claudia Cicco.

Western’s first goal of the second half came when Sydney Cummings rose high to meet a Vlajnic corner and thumped the ball past Phoenix goalkeeper Brianna Edwards in the 70th minute.

Edwards was able to get her gloves to the next Vlajnic corner but she punched the ball straight up in the air. Substitute Charlotte Lancaster tried to head it clear but almost put it in her own net before Keane pounced at the far post.

Keane put the match beyond doubt by directing a powerful heading past Edwards after connecting with a wonderful cross from deep from Robers in the 82nd minute.

The Phoenix finished the game with 10 players on the field as they had already used up all of their substitutes when Knott came off with blood streaming down her face.

”She went up, super brave, [but has a] broken nose possibly. We didn't have another sub to use. She possibly could’ve gone back in, it wasn't a concussion, but it was better to make sure she could look after herself.”

Lineup

Brianna Edwards; Marisa van der Meer (Claudia Cicco 64’), Mackenzie Barry, Kate Taylor, Michaela Foster; Chloe Knott, Betsy Hassett, Alyssa Whinham (Saskia Vosper 85’); Ava Pritchard (Charlotte Lancaster 72’), Paige Satchell, Michaela Robertson (Milly Clegg 64’).

Robertson came straight into the team, handed a debut on the left wing after recovering from a concussion suffered in training. Foster dropped to left-back and van der Meer shuffled over to the right to accommodate Robertson.

Big moment

The Phoenix crumbled after Cummings’ scored off a corner in the 70th minute. Western added two more in quick succession.

Player of the day

A direct runner with size and speed, Western striker Keane had the Phoenix centre-backs on their toes throughout the 90 minutes. It was her burst down the right that led to the opening goal and she ended up scoring two of her own in the second half.

Big picture

The injuries to van der Meer and Knott will provide a further headache for Lawrence after two stinging defeats. The task does not get any easier either. They are away to defending champions Melbourne Victory next Sunday.