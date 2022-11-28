Injury-hit Wellington Phoenix endure nightmare start to A-League Women season

Western United score three goals in 11 minutes to rout Wellington Phoenix 4-1 at Sky Stadium.

Wellington Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence is hoping she can call on some reinforcements for their trip to face champions Melbourne Victory following a brutal start to the new A-League Women season.

The Phoenix have begun Lawrence’s reign with two heavy defeats, a young squad decimated by injuries lacking the quality to stay in games for the full 90 minutes.

Defensively they have been poor, conceding a whopping eight goals in two games, to sit bottom of the table.

Stand-in skipper Kate Taylor, a player who has been dealing with her own injury issues, has struggled for form, shown up by import strikers for the second week in a row.

It was her failed clearance that gifted Western United the opening goal on 16 minutes on Saturday.

Adding to their misery, Marisa van der Meer and Chloe Knott were both forced from the field in the 4-1 loss, their second defeat by that scoreline.

Van der Meer hurt her ankle in a tackle while Knott had blood streaming down her face after she clashed heads with opposition player Emma Robers, though she may have escaped without a broken nose.

The Phoenix welcomed Michaela Robertson back for Saturday’s clash after she missed the first round defeat to Melbourne City with a concussion.

Marty Melville/Photosport Phoenix defender Marisa van der Meer celebrates after scoring the team’s lone goal against Western United.

She was a bright spot on attack in a game where they had few goal-scoring chances, combining well with Michaela Foster and Paige Satchell down the left wing in a lively debut.

But the Phoenix were still missing captain and first-choice goalkeeper Lily Alfeld, Football Ferns forward Emma Rolston and midfielders Grace Wisnewski and Isabel Gomez.

Their returns can’t come quick enough with another difficult assignment coming up on Sunday, playing two-time defending champions Victory away in Melbourne.

Rolston was given time off after her ongoing back troubles flared up while on Football Ferns duty, delaying her debut, but Lawrence was hopeful to have her recruit available to face Victory.

Gomez and Wisnewski are also nearing a return. Gomez resumed training last week after recovering from a foot injury and was due to play 30 minutes for an academy team on Sunday.

"Once we get some of these players back, the competition for spots gets really high," said Lawrence.

She will know more about the status of van der Meer and Knott in the coming days.

Van der Meer scored the Phoenix’s only goal, heading home from a Foster corner in the 23rd minute.

Marty Melville/Photosport Phoenix forward Michaela Robertson is quickly closed down by Western's Melissa Taranto and Stacey Papadopoulos.

She had to be replaced before Western regained the lead after coming off second best in a challenge with Tyla Jay Vlajnic.

Taylor was one of Phoenix’s best last season, but the 19-year-old has been exposed by more experienced strikers in one-on-one scenarios, American Hannah Keane having a field day against her on Saturday, scoring two goals and setting up another.

“So far I’ve found the season a little challenging. I’ve been in and out with injuries, which is quite difficult in itself as some of us have been de-loaded during the weeks,” Taylor said.

“To come in and expect to play quite well and be in the backline when you’re facing players like that can be difficult, but you have to step up to the challenge.”

Western have shown a lot of ambition by recruiting quality foreigners to complement their Australian players and all four of their goals were scored by imports.

With unique squad restrictions, the Phoenix have gone down a different route, building their team around a core of promising young New Zealanders.

Any import signings would come at the expense of a Kiwi player.

“What we learn with our young players is that we make those mistakes and we’re going to get punished,” Lawrence said.

“As much as we’d love to be able to have the equity and restrictions that everyone else has and be able to have as many Kiwis and Aussies as we want and have international players, it’s not an excuse.”

Two of Western’s goals came from corners but Lawrence took the blame for those and felt they were “easy fixes”.

They will have to be, with another tough game coming up.

“Right now we’re getting punished by top players that are very experienced and pouncing on our mistakes.”