New Zealand Rugby appoints former Black Fern Hannah Porter as head of women's high performance

Rikki Swannell convenes a discussion on the state of women's rugby with journalist and broadcaster Ashley Stanley, Black Fern Chelsea Semple and former Black Fern and NZ Rugby high performance manager Hannah Porter.

Women’s rugby has taken another step forward with the creation of a new high performance role dedicated to the Black Ferns, Black Ferns sevens, Super Rugby Aupiki and pathways for female players.

New Zealand Rugby announced on Monday that former Black Fern Hannah Porter has been appointed as head of women’s high performance, where she will work alongside Mike Anthony as he continues to oversee the men’s high performance teams and system.

Porter had been seconded from High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) throughout 2022, and oversaw the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup campaign.

“I’m really excited to be part of the long term, sustainable success of the women’s game here in New Zealand,” Porter said in a statement.

“We have a women’s high performance and talent strategy that is due to be completed early next year that will drive a lot of the work in this space and ensure we build an aligned, connected and innovative system.

“I’m incredibly thankful to HPSNZ and the experience I’ve had working with them, learning from different sports, campaigns and systems has been hugely valuable.”

Porter played 22 Tests for the Black Ferns between 2000 and 2008, including winning two Rugby World Cup titles.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Hannah Porter won two Rugby World Cups with the Black Ferns before moving into high performance.

She played six tournaments for the Black Ferns Sevens including captaining the side at the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens. Porter went on to hold manager and campaign manager roles for both teams across several years after retiring from playing.

NZ Rugby general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said Porter’s appointment would help rugby to capitalise on the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup heroics.

“Coming off the back of an amazing Black Ferns campaign, we know we have a huge opportunity to grow the women’s professional game and the performance structures to enable sustained success and world-class playing and training environments,” Lendrum said in a statement.

“We know we have a lot of work to do. Hannah’s passion and expertise, combined with increased people and financial resource in this area, will be essential in delivering this.

“I would like to thank HPSNZ for their support in releasing Hannah to work with NZR and the Black Ferns in 2022.”

Super Rugby Aupiki will be the first test of NZ Rugby’s ability to grow the women’s game. The five-week competition starts in February, and NZ Rugby will be keen to see some new stars emerge with the likes of Sarah Hirini committing to the sevens program.