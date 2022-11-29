Lucky break for Wellington Phoenix midfielder Chloe Knott after nasty head clash

Lucky break.

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Chloe Knott left the pitch with blood pouring from her nose after she clashed heads with an opposition player while vying for a header in the dying stages of their 4-1 defeat to Western United last Saturday.

But despite initial fears from her coach and captain that she may have broken it, Knott said Tuesday she was fairly confident she hadn’t.

Although the swelling has spread near her eyes, Knott said her nose wasn’t sore, and she expected to be available for the team’s trip to Melbourne to face defending champions Melbourne Victory this Sunday.

“It’s not broken, I don't think. It doesn’t hurt. I think it was more the shock of the impact,” Knott said.

The incident occurred in the 88th minute when Knott and Western counterpart Emma Robers jumped up to challenge for a header.

Knott won the race to the ball but copped a heavy blow to the nose from Robers' forehead.

“I wasn’t expecting to be hit in the nose and I knew I had been hit in the nose but I didn’t really feel pain,” she said.

Marty Melville/Photosport Midfielder Chloe Knott took a blow to the nose during the Phoenix’s defeat to Western United.

“I was trying to get back up but then I touched my nose and there was blood all over my hands so I thought OK this is not good.

“But I think it was more the blood that made me think I should sit down and get some assistance.”

Knott passed a concussion test but Phoenix management played it safe and removed her from the game, even though they had used up all of their substitutions and could not replace her.

Speaking Tuesday, Knott said she considered herself “lucky” her injuries were only minor.

“No stitches. I have a cut on my nose but it was just a little plaster [that was required]. I’m so lucky. I think it looked a lot worse than it actually was.

“I need to check back in with the doctor and physio today and tomorrow but I’m not in any pain and I don’t have any concussion symptoms, so I’m hoping I can be back as soon as possible.”

The Phoenix have endured a rough start to the new season, losing their first two matches against Melbourne City and Western by the same lopsided scoreline.

On both occasions, the Phoenix have gone into halftime level, only to capitulate in the second half.

“Again, it’s so disappointing to have a relatively strong first half performance and then just switch off in defence and in transition and let the goals in.

“The most frustrating part is it feels fixable – that’s a good thing – but just switching off, heads going down and never getting that composure back.”

This Sunday the Phoenix face a Victory team also searching for their first win after first-up losses to Western and Sydney FC.

Knott said being more clinical right across the park would be key to getting a result at City Vista Recreation Reserve.

”We really want to get a win under our belts, so it's going to be a really good game I think and we’re all fired up for it and ready to go again.”