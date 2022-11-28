Emma Gilmour makes history as first female driver to podium for iconic race team McLaren

Emma Gilmour finished second at the Extreme E finale in Uruguay.

Kiwi rally ace Emma Gilmour has made history as the first-ever women driver to podium for iconic racing team McLaren.

Gilmour and her American teammate Tanner Foust finished second in the final of the Energy X Prix – the last Extreme E event of the season – in Uruguay on Monday (NZT).

It capped a memorable weekend for NEOM McLaren with a monumental effort from the entire team after Gilmour rolled the car during practice.

"Ending on the podium today was amazing,” Gilmour said.

“It wasn’t the easiest weekend for us, but from a roll in free practice 1 to being on the podium, it’s an amazing way to finish our first season.

“It’s been a huge team effort,” she said.

With McLaren being a new team at the start of this year’s five-round series, Foust believes the team has come a long way racing against more established teams.

“To have our first podium on the last race of the year puts a big stamp on the fact the NEOM McLaren XE Team is here and has all it takes to be strong next season," he said.

Gilmour and Foust followed home race winners Klara Andersson and Nasser Al-Attiyah from ABT CUPRA XE but the Extreme E championship was won by Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton’s team.

Nine-time WRC winner Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez finished third in Energy X Prix, enough to deliver the Extreme E championship win for Hamilton’s X44 Vida Carbon Racing.

Gilmour and Foust qualified for three of the five finals in the series that pits one male and a female driver together in a global championship that tackles climate change and gender diversity during its all-electric SUVs off-road series.