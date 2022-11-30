French referee Stephanie Frappart set to smash the glass ceiling at World Cup

French referee Stephanie Frappart will break new ground at the Fifa World Cup on Friday (NZT) when she becomes the first female referee to control a game.

The historic moment will take place in the Group E encounter between Germany and Costa Rica.

With the 2022 Qatar World Cup being the first time any female match official has been appointed, Frappart has already shattered the glass ceiling when she was the fourth official in the Group C 0-0 draw between Mexico and Poland on November 23.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Referee Stephanie Frappart will become the first female referee to control a World Cup match.

Frappart has significant experience at the elite level.

She also became the first woman to be in charge of a Champions League match back in 2020, took control of the European Super Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool in 2019, has been in charge of games in the French Ligue 1 since 2019 and held the whistle in the women’s World Cup final.

Frappart was also the first female to officiate at a men's World Cup qualifier in March.

Moises Castillo/AP Stephanie Frappart was the fourth official in the match between Mexico and Poland last week.

The Germany and Costa Rica match will be a special milestone for female officials with Neuza Back of Brazil and Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico announced by Fifa to be the assistant referees for the critical Group E encounter that is a must-win for Germany to be any chance of advancing to the top 16.

Fifa referee chief Pierluigi Collina said at the start of the tournament the focus should be on the individuals, not their gender.

"They are not here because they are women but as FIFA referees,” Collina said.

“They are ready for every game.”

Another two female referees are on the panel in Qatar, Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita and Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda but they are yet to be appointed to a match.