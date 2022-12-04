White Ferns secure T20 series win with 37-run victory against Bangladesh

At University of Otago Oval, Dunedin: White Ferns 148-4 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 46 not out off 30 balls, Maddy Green 41no off 33 balls, Rebecca Burns 20 off 19 balls) beat Bangladesh 111-8 in 20 overs (Hayley Jensen 2-12 off three overs) by 37 runs.

The White Ferns sealed a T20 series victory against Bangladesh on a back of a momentum-shifting partnership between Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green on Sunday, but said afterwards the performance left them with plenty to work on.

“We probably wanted 20 or at least 20 more at the start of the day, but considering the start we had we were happy to get 148,” Kerr said.

“I think in the field we probably we had moments of really good stuff and moments that were a bit sloppy as a group, so I guess that's another work-on for us.

“I think we came back and bowled again good in patches but probably missed a little bit short and wide at times.”

Kerr and Green rescued an uncertain start to push the White Ferns to a decent total of 148-4 at University Oval in Dunedin, before Bangladesh laboured to 111-8 in a conservative innings.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Amelia Kerr bats against Bangladesh at University of Otago Oval on Sunday.

The win put the White Ferns 2-0 up in the three-game series, with Bangladesh again providing modest opposition.

In overcast and blustery conditions in front of a crowd of 731 – the Santa parade was also taking place in Dunedin – Bangladesh never looked like chasing down the White Ferns’ total and instead appeared to be batting for respectability after a heavy loss in the first game.

The performance was therefore just as important to the White Ferns as the result, and Kerr said they weren’t entirely happy with the former.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Hayley Jensen and the White Ferns celebrate the wicket of Rumana Ahmed at University of Otago Oval on Sunday.

“I think even though we got the win we want to be critical of ourselves and how we can keep getting better, because we are preparing for the World Cup,” she said.

“A lot of good things happened, but if we can do it for longer periods of time that's how we're going to put together a complete performance.”

The White Ferns didn’t get the start they wanted. Handing debuts to Rebecca Burns and Eden Carson, they won the toss and decided to bat, but Sophie Devine departed early for 19 runs after a short and unconvincing spell at the crease.

Georgia Plimmer, Burns and Suzie Bates then followed her back to the pavilion and the White Ferns suddenly found themselves in a spot of trouble.

Enter Kerr and Green. The pair ran brilliantly between the wicket to build a partnership of 77 runs from 49 balls, with both collecting some crucial boundaries in the final overs.

Kerr said the White Ferns’ aggressive approach at the start of the innings wouldn’t change and the loss of wickets didn’t affect her attitude when she arrived at the crease.

“It's almost taking the situation out of the game in a way when I come out to bat because you don't want to go within yourself,” she said.

“You still want to be positive and play to your strengths because to post a good score, you still have to be positive.

“The risk level might mean that you go into gear three a bit later. I think for me it's still having that good intent, and then you just work out when to change gears from there.”

The big moment

Sharmin Akhter Supta was run out for 21 runs in almost comical fashion, as she found herself at the same end as partner Nigar Sultana Joty. Bowler Hayley Jensen took the wicket, and it emphasised the gulf in class between the two sides. Earlier, Dilara Akhter Dola had also been run out in a sharp piece of fielding by Lauren Down, while Maddy Green stumped opener Murshida Khatun.

Best with bat

Amelia Kerr showed what an important figure she will be for years to come with an impressive innings. Her partnership with Maddy Green put the White Ferns on top and a 17-run final over was the icing on the cake.

Best with ball

Hayley Jensen was economical and effective from her spell, while Fran Jonas also showed some nice control.

The big picture

The three-game T20 series wraps up in Queenstown on Wednesday, and the White Ferns will be confident of completing a clean sweep. However, they will feel they can improve with the bat in the third T20.