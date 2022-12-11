Wellington Phoenix rue costly mistakes after losing 3-0 to Canberra United

At McKellar Park, Canberra: Canberra United 3 (Grace Maher 9’, Michelle Heyman 27’, 53’) Wellington Phoenix 0. HT: 2-0

Wellington Phoenix risk being left behind in the A-League Women after slumping to their fourth straight defeat.

The Phoenix remain rooted at the bottom of the table with zero points after losing 3-0 to the previously winless Canberra United at McKellar Park on Saturday.

Former Matildas striker Michelle Heyman scored a double, both of her goals set up by Serbian international Vesna Milivojević, as Canberra fed of Phoenix mistakes to reverse the 3-0 result from last season.

“It’s pretty disappointing. There’s a lot of disappointment around the team,” coach Natalie Lawrence said after the match.

READ MORE:

* Football Fern Emma Rolston set for long-awaited Wellington Phoenix debut

* Wellington Phoenix get captain Alex Rufer back for A-League Men restart

* Football Ferns to play Argentina in Auckland and Hamilton



“We wanted this to be [a game] where we moved forward from last week and progressed with but the first half wasn’t a true reflection of the work we’ve done and where the team are at. They’re really disappointed with that level of performance.

Grace Maher looped the ball over goalkeeper Brianna Edwards to open the scoring with the first real chance of the game in the ninth minute.

The Phoenix were unable to clear the ball away, having earlier given away possession in their own half.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Phoenix forward Paige Satchell looks on dejected on fulltime.

Heyman slotted their second in the 23rd minute after Betsy Hassett was muscled off the ball by Maher on halfway.

Maher drove into empty space and played a pass out wide for Milivojević, who the defence failed to track.

Milivojević found Heyman with a pass to the back post, making for an easy tap-in for the Canberra skipper.

Canberra’s third in the 53rd minute came from a bad mistake from goalkeeper Edwards.

The New Zealand under-20 rep tried to play out from the back but passed the ball straight to Milivojević.

Milivojević produced a clever back heel pass to free Heyman, allowing her finish into an empty net.

The Phoenix have now conceded 12 goals across the first four games, while they have failed to score in back-to-back games.

Chloe Lincoln was largely untroubled in the Canberra goal with only two of the Phoenix’s eight shots finding the target.

The Phoenix's best spell came five minutes after halftime, with crosses from Michaela Foster and Paige Satchell reaching Ava Pritchard in the box, however the young striker failed to capitalise.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix midfielder Betsy Hassett is put under pressure from Canberra United's Vesna Milivojevic.

She hooked her first shot wide of the goal while the second was cleared off the line by Sasha Grove.

But any hope of a second-half comeback was dashed when Edwards gifted Canberra a third goal.

“We can’t cough up stupid goals like we did for the third because that kills the game,” Lawrence said.

“That second half, if things had been different and one of those goals had gone in then all of a sudden five minutes into the second half it’s 2-1 and it’s a different story, but going 3-0 down through our own mistakes, it just kills the game.”

Lineup

Brianna Edwards; Claudia Cicco (Saskia Vosper 70’), Mackenzie Barry, Marisa van der Meer, Michaela Foster; Betsy Hassett (Zoe McMeeken 81’), Chloe Knott, Alyssa Whinham (Te Reremoana Walker 59’); Paige Satchell, Ava Pritchard, Emma Rolston (Michaela Robertson 59’).

The Phoenix made just one change with Football Fern Rolston making her debut on the left wing. She replaced Michaela Robertson.

Big moment

Canberra’s ninth minute goal was the earliest the Phoenix had conceded in a game this season and immediately put them on the back foot.

Player of the day

Heyman and Milivojević were a deadly duo for Canberra, combining on two of their three goals.

Big picture

The return of injured captain and goalkeeper Lily Alfeld can’t come soon enough. The Phoenix will be hoping to have her back when they host Adelaide United in a double header at Sky Stadium next Saturday.