Sofia Kenin joins list of grand slam champions playing at January's ASB Classic

Sofia Kenin will be playing at the ASB Classic for the third time.

Former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin has been given a wildcard to next month’s ASB Classic, making it three former grand slam champions who will play in Auckland.

The other former grand slam champions are Sloane Stephens and Emma Raducanu. But there could be a fourth grand slam winner in the draw, with that player being Venus Williams.

The 42-year-old has requested a wildcard for the Australian Open and if she gets one for Melbourne, she wants to play in Auckland as part of her buildup.

Kenin, who triumphed in Melbourne in 2020, has slipped down to 240 in the world rankings and went on a horrendous streak of eight first round losses this year, not winning a match between January to August.

Her form in 2022 followed an equally disappointing year in 2021, which wasn’t helped by having to withdraw from numerous tournaments due to appendicitis.

However, the year has finished well for Kenin, reaching the semifinal of an ITF tournament in October, then the quarterfinals of a WTA 125 tournament a month later.

Classic tournament director, Nicolas Lamperin is optimistic that the Moscow born American can go well in Auckland.

“She could go far,” Lamperin said.

“She struggled for the first six months of the season and then started to win a lot more matches.

“From all the conversations I’ve had with her team, I can tell that her level is picking up. She can be one of the surprising players next year.”

Another main draw wildcard has been given to 17-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova from the Czech Republic.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Eugenie Bouchard will play in qualfying at the ASB Classic.

One will also go to the winner of the New Zealand playoff tournament, which will take place just prior to the Classic.

Eugenie Bouchard, from Canada, who reached the final of Wimbledon in 2014, has been given a qualifying wildcard. Some may argue they’d rather see Bouchard in the main draw, rather than a Kiwi player, but Lamperin insists it’s right that the tournament looks after local players.

“Everyone is allowed to have their own opinion, but at the same time we are the leading tennis event in New Zealand and we need to serve the game and help the up and coming players,” he said.

“We also need to bear in mind that these [New Zealand] players haven’t had a chance these last three years, so now it’s really the time where we try to do as much as possible to help them.”

Kenin has taken one of the two wildcards available for any former world No 1, grand slam winner or current top 20 player if they choose to enter closer to the start of the tournament, if no player takes up the other, it will go to the next highest player on the alternate list, which is Varvara Gracheva from Russia, who is ranked 94 in the world.

Gracheva would be the second Russian in the main draw as Anna Blinkova is a direct acceptance.

The tournament didn’t chase and Russian or Belarusian players, under the WTA rules (and the ATP ones for the men’s tournament the following week), if a player from either of these countries decides to enter and their ranking is high enough, the Classic must accept them, otherwise its tournament licence could be lost and Tennis Auckland would face a considerable fine.

While some may criticise the Classic for accepting Russian and Belarusian players, the reality is there was nothing tournament organisers could have done about it.

“My view is the same one I’ve expressed over the last few months,” Lamperin said.

“We are bound by the rules of the tour, WTA and ATP, whereby if Russian or Belarusian athletes have the ranking to qualify for the tournament then they’re allowed to play and we don’t have any room to play around that. So we’re just following the guidance.”

In 2009, there was a group of around 20 protesters at Stanley Street who demanded Israel’s Shahar Peer pull out of the tournament, led by activist John Minto.

It’s conceivable there could be protests towards Russian or Belarusian players and Lamperin says they’ll put steps in place to protect players.

”We have regular meetings with the police and they’re always checking if there’s anything coming up,” Lamperin said.

“At this stage we haven’t had that kind of information coming back to us, but security is always a big priority, so we’ll do whatever it takes.”

AT A GLANCE

ASB Classic field

1 Coco Gauff (USA) World Ranking 7; 2 Karolína Muchová (CZE) 22; 3 Sloane Stephens (USA) 37; 4 Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 40; 5 Bernarda Pera (USA) 44; 6 Xiyu Wang (CHN) 50; 7 Danka Kovinić (MON) 57; 8 Madison Brengle (USA) 59; 9 Lin Zhu (CHN) 64; 10 Rebecca Marino (CAN) 65; 11 Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 66; 12 Tatjana Maria (GER) 70; 13 Tereza Martincová (CZE) 73; 14 Emma Raducanu (GBR) 75; 15 Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 77; 16 Anna Blinkova 80; 17 Julia Grabher (AUT) 83; 18 Dalma Gálfi (HUN) 84; 19 Tamara Zidanšek (SLO) 85; 20 Xinyu Wang (CHN) 86; 21 Lauren Davis (USA) 87; 22 Catherine McNally (USA) 93.

Confirmed wildcards: Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE), Sofia Kenin (USA).