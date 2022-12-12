Where the stars will be based during the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup

The venues teams will be based at during next year's tournament have been revealed.

Palmerston North is set to host one of the strongest and most intriguing teams in international football during the Fifa Women’s World Cup next July and August.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

World No 7 Spain will be based in the Manawatū city for the duration of the tournament, training at the Massey Sports Institute while travelling to Wellington and Auckland for their group C matches against Costa Rica, Japan and Zambia.

Former Black Caps cricketer Jacob Oram is Massey University’s sport advancement manager and he said it would be great to have a “footballing powerhouse” using its facilities for several weeks next year.

Oram said Spain had visited Massey’s facilities alongside Sweden after the World Cup draw in October and "obviously we made a strong enough impression on them".

"They were positive enough that they went away and thought, you know what, we could see ourselves based here and that's a great result for us here locally.”

Oram said he hoped football fans in Manawatū, and perhaps even the wider Central Football region, would adopt Spain as a second team alongside New Zealand’s Football Ferns.

"You're talking about a footballing powerhouse. It's unbelievable to have a team like Spain heading this way."

Spain lost to eventual champions England in the quarterfinals of the European Championship in July, but have won five of their six matches since, even though 15 of their best players have refused to play after a breakdown in the relationship between them and their coach, Jorge Vilda.

Stuff Alexia Putellas of Spain won the Ballon d'Or Féminin as the best player in the world this year, but is racing to get fit for next year’s World Cup.

They are also currently without midfielder Alexia Putellas, the winner of the Ballon d'Or Féminin award as the best player in the world this year, who is racing to get fit for the World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury.

Those two situations will make Spain one of the teams sharply in the spotlight in the run-up to the World Cup and there is sure to be plenty of attention on their camp in Palmerston North.

Details of the team base camps were announced on Monday, revealing that Spain will be one of four teams based outside the New Zealand cities that will host World Cup matches – Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

The Netherlands, who finished runners-up to the United States at the last World Cup, will be based at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, while Costa Rica and Japan will be based at Ngā Puna Wai and Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch respectively.

Auckland will host seven teams, including the Football Ferns and the US, with Wellington hosting two, South Africa and Sweden, Hamilton hosting Zambia and Dunedin hosting Switzerland.

New Zealand will train at Keith Hay Park, the home of the Auckland United club, while the Americans will train at Bay City Park, the home of East Coast Bays.

Norway’s Auckland base will be Seddon Fields, home to Western Springs, while the Philippines’ will be Olympic Park, home of Bay Olympic. Both teams are in group A alongside the Ferns.

Vietnam’s will be Fred Taylor Park, home of West Coast Rangers; Argentina’s will be Michaels Ave, home of Ellerslie; and Italy’s will be Shepherds Park, home of Birkenhead United.

STUFF Black Fern star Ayesha Leti-I’Iga, women’s rugby advocate Alice Soper and comedian Karen O’Leary were some of the celebrities at the t launch of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup volunteer programme.

Zambia’s base in Hamilton will be Korikori Park, home of Northern United, while Switzerland, the other team in New Zealand’s group, will train at Tāhuna Park in Dunedin, home of Dunedin City Royals.

Sweden will use the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport’s facilities in Upper Hutt, also used by the Wellington Phoenix and the Hurricanes, while South Africa will be based at Porirua Park.

One of the 16 teams to be based in New Zealand is yet to be found and they will only be assigned a training venue once they have qualified.

Portugal, Cameroon and Thailand will be looking to claim that place in group E alongside the US, Netherlands and Vietnam at the last-chance playoff tournament in Hamilton in February.

Team officials visited the venues and hotels that had been shortlisted following the World Cup draw in Auckland on October 22, then submitted their preferred options to Fifa, which took them into account when confirming the team base camp locations.

Most of the venues shortlisted as training grounds are all undergoing upgrades to various degrees, with the Massey Sports Institute one of several receiving a new playing surface. These are being paid for with a combination of local and central government funding.

New Zealand will host 29 matches during the World Cup, including the first match between the Football Ferns and Norway on July 20 at Eden Park, with Australia hosting the other 35, including the final on August 20 in Sydney.

FIFA Fifa reveal mascot for 2023 Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 – New Zealand team bases

Auckland

Football Ferns – Keith Hay Park

Argentina – Michaels Ave

Italy – Shepherds Park

Norway – Seddon Fields

Philippines – Olympic Park

United States – Bay City Park

Vietnam – Fred Taylor Park

Mt Maunganui

Netherlands – Bay Oval

Hamilton

Zambia – Korikori Park

Palmerston North

Spain – Massey Sports Institute

Wellington

Sweden – New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport

South Africa – Porirua Park

Christchurch

Costa Rica – Ngā Puna Wai

Japan – Orangetheory Stadium

Dunedin

Switzerland – Tāhuna Park