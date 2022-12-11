Suzie Bates leads the way as White Ferns chase down 181 to beat Bangladesh in first ODI

The White Ferns restricted Bangladesh to 180-8 then chased their target down with just under 20 overs to spare at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

At the Basin Reserve, Wellington: Bangladesh 180-8 (Nigar Sultana Joty 73; Jess Kerr 4-23) lost to the White Ferns 181-2 in 31 overs (Suzie Bates 93no, Maddy Green 59no; Jahanara Alam 2-32) by eight wickets

Suzie Bates led the way with the bat as the White Ferns chased down 181 to win the first of three one-day internationals against Bangladesh.

The veteran opening batter made 93 not out off 91 balls as her side reached their target with eight wickets in hand and 19 overs to spare at the Basin Reserve on Sunday.

Jess Kerr starred with the ball at her home ground in Wellington, taking career-best figures of 4-23 from her 10 overs, where she started with three maidens on the trot, two of which featured wickets.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Suzie Bates made 93 off 91 as the White Ferns beat Bangladesh in the first ODI at the Basin Reserve.

Visiting captain Nigar Sultana Joty played a lone hand for her side, making 73 off 133 balls – her highest ODI score – before she was run out with three overs remaining after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

That was one of three run-outs in Bangladesh’s innings – two affected by Lauren Down and the other by captain Sophie Devine.

There was also a stumping by wicketkeeper Jess McFadyen, who was making her ODI debut.

Left-arm spinner Fran Jonas was the only bowler other than Kerr to claim a wicket, which will be an area where the White Ferns will look to improve on Wednesday when the series heads to Napier.

Bates and Devine put on 50 off 51 balls for the first wicket as the White Ferns began their chase, before Devine was caught behind off the bowling of Jahanara Alam.

Alam then struck the very next ball to bowl Melie Kerr for a golden duck, but Maddy Green joined Bates and they ensured the loss of two quick wickets didn’t turn into a full-blown collapse.

The new pair brought up their 50-run partnership off 67 balls, shortly after Bates passed 50, and Green soon joined her, finishing not out on 59 off 70.

The big moment

Bates and Green had to be cautious after Devine and Kerr were removed in swift succession, but in overs 21 and 22 they put their feet down, scoring 20 runs in the space of 12 balls – almost one-ninth of the total the White Ferns required.

Best with the bat

Bates made her 42nd score of 50 or more in ODIs to anchor the White Ferns’ chase. She attacked early to help get her side on top and played an anchor role once Devine and Melie Kerr were dismissed. The only shame was that she ran out of runs to make a century.

Best with the ball

Jess Kerr bowled 20 balls before she conceded her first run and in that time, she picked up two wickets. The White Ferns seamer went on to finish with 4-23 from her 10 overs – the best figures of her ODI career to date.

The big picture

With their fourth comfortable win in as many matches over Bangladesh in the bag, the White Ferns will be looking to seal the ODI series with a fifth in Napier on Wednesday, which would give them the chance to experiment in their final home match of the summer in Hamilton on Saturday.