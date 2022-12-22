White Ferns told to 'dominate' Twenty20 Super Smash ahead of World Cup

White Ferns players have been told to ‘dominate’ the T20 Super Smash ahead of next year’s World Cup.

White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer wants his players to go out and dominate the Twenty20 Super Smash before they head off to the T20 World Cup early next year.

This summer’s edition of New Zealand’s domestic women’s T20 competition begins on Friday night with the Northern Brave hosting the Canterbury Magicians at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui.

But by the time it ends on February 11, the country’s top players will be in South Africa, preparing for their World Cup opener against defending champions Australia, which takes place the same day [6am February 12 NZ time].

Sawyer and his fellow selectors have to finalise their squad in early January, so there won’t be much of an opportunity for fringe players to put their hands up beyond the holiday period, where there are 15 matches scheduled across 17 days – every day from Friday until January 8 except Christmas Day and January 3.

The White Ferns’ World Cup squad is therefore set to closely resemble the one that won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August, beating hosts England in the playoff after a semifinal loss to their trans-Tasman rivals.

Since then, they have had a 4-1 series win in the West Indies and a one-sided 3-0 sweep of Bangladesh at home, while some of their players have also played in The Hundred in England, the Caribbean Premier League and Australia’s Big Bash League.

Now comes New Zealand’s Super Smash, where the expectation – and the instruction – is for them to dominate before they leave for South Africa in late January, with the business end of the competition still to be played.

NZ Cricket Coach Sara McGlashan and wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze look forward to the inaugural U-19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in January.

Speaking during the White Ferns’ series against Bangladesh, Sawyer said the message to the players as the squad split up would be “to go and win games for your [major associations]”.

"We want to see match-winning performances from everyone in the squad.

"Winning games is something that we're going to look at real favourably and if you can stand up in a pressure moment for your team, then that's absolutely perfect for what we want to do at the World Cup."

Three White Ferns are heading to South Africa early in 2023 to take part in the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup – left-arm spinner Fran Jonas, who has already played 12 T20 internationals; wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze, who has played 10; and batter Georgia Plimmer, who has also played 10.

All three could end up in the squad for the senior World Cup that follows, which would mean an extended stay in South Africa, but Sawyer said it was important they had the chance to play with and against their peers.

“You only get that opportunity once in your life.

“Whenever you sit around and speak to your old mates about cricket, your memories often go back to when you played with your friends.

“I just thought it was really important that those girls don't miss out on that.

“For me, it's only upside. They’re going to get to play in a pressure situation in conditions that we're going to face.”

As well as Australia, the White Ferns have been drawn with hosts South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in group A at the World Cup.

At the Commonwealth Games, a win over South Africa was what it took for them to make the final four and they will likely need the same again, unless they stun the defending champions in their opener.

Women’s T20 Super Smash – early fixtures

Friday, 3pm: Northern Brave v Canterbury Magicians; Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui

Saturday, 11am: Wellington Blaze v Otago Sparks; Basin Reserve Wellington

Monday, 1.50pm: Canterbury Magicians v Auckland Hearts; Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Tuesday, 11am: Central Hinds v Wellington Blaze; Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North