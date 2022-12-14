Joey Manu and Raecene McGregor crowned major winners in New Zealand Rugby League awards

Joey Manu and Raecene McGregor have scooped the major gongs at New Zealand Rugby League’s annual awards.

Given the pair also won their respective Golden Boot awards, for best international players of the season, their national achievements come as no surprise, but that doesn’t lessen the significance.

Manu, the Kiwis fullback who was in scintillating form at the World Cup, cemented himself as one of the best players in the game before winning the award for international player of the year and now Kiwis Player of the Year.

Will Palmer / www.photosport.nz Joey Manu has been named Kiwis Player of the Year.

The Roosters centre, who was named Dally M centre of the year in the NRL, switched to fullback for the Kiwis and claimed the team’s MVP in three of the six tests the Kiwis played in 2022.

Originally from Tokoroa, Manu ran a world record 401 metres in the Kiwis’ mid-season test against Mate Ma'a Tonga and more than 300 metres in each of his five World Cup appearances.

He scored three tries at the World Cup, highlighted by an incredible individual try against Lebanon.

“Joey is a special player and has made his mark as one of the best in the world,” Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire said.

“In a year that’s seen him take home a Dally M, a Golden Boot and now the Player of the Year for his country, he’s well on his way to becoming one of the great Kiwi players.”

Stuff Kiwi Ferns star Raecene McGregor has been named Kiwi Ferns Player of the Year.

McGregor, who was anointed the best player in the NRLW as the Dally M Medal winner for 2022, was equally dominant in the women’s World Cup, regularly posting mind-boggling numbers in the Kiwis jersey.

McGregor led the Kiwi Ferns to a World Cup final and scored three tries with seven try-assists and six line-breaks throughout her standout international season that has seen her crowned Kiwi Ferns Player of the Year.

“Rae is one of those rare players, a leader and a playmaker who’s the best in her position,” Kiwi Ferns’ head coach Ricky Henry said.

“Having her in our campaigns gave the girls a lot of confidence.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Dylan Brown has been named the Kiwis Rookie of the Year.

“Her ability to manage a game effectively and make players around her play well are special talents. She’s had a fantastic year and I can’t think of anyone more deserving,” Henry said.

Dylan Brown has been named the Kiwis Rookie of the Year after making his debut in the halves in the mid-season test against Mate Ma'a Tonga and Ronaldo Mulitalo was awarded Kiwis Junior Player of the Year – an accolade that takes into account both NRL and international performance.

Goalkicking forward Brianna Clark has been crowned Kiwi Ferns Rookie of the Year following her standout World Cup campaign – including a critical try in the semifinal victory over England.

Roko Nailolo claimed the Kiwis Physical Disability Player of the Year. He scored a hat-trick of tries in 12 minutes against Australia and led the NZ team to the Physical Disability World Cup final against England.