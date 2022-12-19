Silver Ferns return stars for crucial South African tournament

The Silver Ferns have added invaluable experience to their squad as the build into their defence of the World Cup in 2023.

They are set to gain 165 test caps with defenders Jane Watson and Karin Burger, and midcourters Gina Crampton and Claire Kersten named in the team for next month’s Netball Quad Series in South Africa.

The series in Cape Town from January 22-26 features South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia and will foreshadow the World Cup in the same city in late July and early August. The Silver Ferns won the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, England.

Watson (maternity leave), Burger (injury), Crampton (sabbatical) and Kersten, who last played at this year's Netball Quad Series in January, add to the spine of the 14-strong squad named on Monday.

Wing attack Peta Toeava has retained her spot in the side after making an impact during October’s Constellation Cup while the shooting circle remains unchanged, led by captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua said she was delighted to welcome back the experienced heads, with Watson, Burger, and Crampton all 2019 World Cup winners, and was excited to see what they would bring to the Silver Ferns mix after some time away.

“The Quad Series is a stage of our planning as we build up to the 2023 Netball World Cup. We cannot underestimate the amount of netball nous and leadership that returns to the court with these players,” Taurua said.

“It is a significant year ahead with the World Cup in South Africa, so that big-game experience becomes crucial, and I can see the work they have done behind the scenes has supported their desire to be back in the Silver Ferns environment. They haven’t relied on the past, they earned their selection.

“Karin has returned from a foot injury and has made great progress. She really adds that extra height to the midcourt and can cover either position in the defensive circle, so she brings plenty of versatility to that end of the court.”

It will be an opportunity for Burger to resume a defensive pairing with Watson – the duo last playing together for the Tactix in 2021.

John Davidson/Photosport Karin Burger is back in the Silver Ferns after getting over a foot injury.

Watson’s inclusion comes after welcoming daughter Tia this year and the first-time mother has been on a detailed return-to-play plan since then. She last played for the Silver Ferns in March, 2021 when the side beat Australia to win the Constellation Cup.

“We are very mindful that Jane has only just returned to the netball court since becoming a mum and our team of medical and fitness experts are working closely with her. But her return brings 52 test caps and some world class experience.”

The team also includes Crampton who missed this year’s international series in July and the season-ending Constellation Cup against Australia after taking a sabbatical in what had been a busy build-up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“We’re really excited to have Gina back with us after what was a well-deserved rest. She had a large workload leading into the Commonwealth Games and I know she is refreshed and raring to go.”

The Silver Ferns will depart for Cape Town on January 15.

Silver Ferns : Karin Burger, Gina Crampton, Ameliaranne Ekenasio (captain), Sulu Fitzpatrick, Kate Heffernan, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Claire Kersten, Grace Nweke, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Whitney Souness, Peta Toeava, Jane Watson, Maia Wilson.

2023 Netball Quad Series (all times NZ)

Sunday 22 January, 3am - Silver Ferns v South Africa

Monday 23 January 5am - Silver Ferns v Australia

Wednesday 25 January, 3am - Silver Ferns v England

Thursday 26 January, 3am - 3rd v 4th playoff, 5am - Final