Venus Williams set to play at ASB Classic after getting wildcard for Australian Open

Venus Williams will continue to play on the Tour in 2023.

Venus Williams looks set to get a wildcard for next month’s ASB Classic.

The five-time Wimbledon champion has been given a wildcard for the Australian Open which takes place over the last two weeks of January.

As preparation for the grand slam Williams reached the final of in 2003 and 2017, the 42-year-old wants to play in Auckland and because she is a former world No 1 and grand slam champion, she can claim the last wildcard available for the Classic, which begins on January 2.

Unlike her sister, Serena, Venus hasn’t made any announcements about retiring, or moving on to the next chapter in her life.

However, she doesn’t play too often on the tour these days and results for 2022 haven’t been great. Williams’s last tournament was at the US Open in August, where she lost to Alison van Uytvanck 6-1 7-6.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Venus Williams last played in New Zealand in January 2019.

Her last win was against Mihaela Buzarnescu from Romania, who she defeated 7-5 4-6 6-3 in the first round at Wimbledon.

Since that victory, Williams has lost six matches in a row. The last time she went beyond the second round of a tournament was in Cincinnati in August 2019, so those with tickets for the latter part of the women’s week at the Classic, shouldn’t get too excited about her coming to Auckland.

However, even though she is in the twilight of her career, Williams remains one of the biggest names and attractions in women’s tennis.

While there has been no official word yet from Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin that Williams will be in Auckland, he confirmed to Stuff last week that if she gets a wildcard for Melbourne, she’ll also play the Classic.

“We’re still waiting to hear from our friends in Australia. We’re hoping for some good news in the next few days,” Lamperin said last Tuesday.

“The Australian Open is coming soon and I would expect them to start announcing some wildcards pretty soon.”

Those wildcards have now been revealed, with one going the way of Williams.

“I am very excited to be returning to Melbourne to compete at the Australian Open in January,” Williams said in a statement released by Tennis Australia.

“I’ve been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly.

“It will be an honour to play for the fans again and I’m looking forward to making more memories at the tournament this year.”

Williams has had a long association with the Classic. She made her first appearance in Auckland in 2014, when she lost an epic final to Ana Ivanovic 6-2 5-7 6-4.

The following year she defeated Caroline Wozniacki in the final. In 2016 she lost to Daria Kasatkina in the first round, while in 2017 withdrew from her second round match against Naomi Osaka after beating Kiwi Jade Lewis.

Her most recent appearance in New Zealand was in 2019 when she lost to Bianca Andreescu in another three-set thriller on Centre Court.

The other wildcards for the Classic have gone to former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova from the Czech Republic and one will also go to the winner of the New Zealand playoff tournament.