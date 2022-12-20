Boxing star guilty of brutal murder of husband

Former boxing world title challenger Viviane Obenauf has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of the brutal murder of her husband.

Brazillian Obenauf, 36, stood trial in Switzerland more than two years after she was placed under arrest in connection with the October 2020 death of her 61-year-old husband, who was only identified as “Thomas” due to Swiss protection law.

Police claimed she hit her husband 19 times in the head with a baseball bat at their home in Interlaken, Switzerland. The victim was hit even more times over his body, indicating that the act was committed "with emotion".

READ MORE:

* Obituary: Mills Lane, who refereed the Mike Tyson v Evander Holyfield 'bite fight'

* Kiwi boxer David Nyika reveals 'hilarious' camp with heavyweight champ Tyson Fury

* Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk next year

* Joe Joyce open to Joseph Parker rematch



The incident came just before her 34th birthday, and it was claimed she became angry at her husband’s less than enthusiastic reaction to the news she was pregnant.

Obenauf denied the charges, but prosecutors were able to provide evidence including blood samples obtained from clothing worn by both Obenauf and the victim.

In recording the conviction, Boxing Scene noted the 1.65m Obenauf, a former gymnast, competed as a professional boxer from 2014 until 2019, finishing with a record of 14-6 in the super featherweight and lightweight divisions.

She fought for three world titles but lost each time.

She entered the ring with some of the biggest names as women’s boxing blossomed, including Katie Taylor, Terri Harper, Chantelle Cameron, and Natasha Jonas.

Obenauf worked in the hospitality industry after her retirement from boxing and also opened a gymnasium.