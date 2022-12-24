Melie Kerr hopes to stoke Blaze in Super Smash before heading to T20 World Cup

Melie Kerr is hoping to set the Wellington Blaze up for a shot at a fifth T20 Super Smash title in six seasons.

Melie Kerr has had a big role to play in making the Wellington Blaze a Twenty20 Super Smash dynasty over the past five summers.

But while the leg-spinning all-rounder will be there on Saturday as they begin their title defence and their pursuit of a fifth title in six seasons at the Basin Reserve, she won’t be at the business end.

Nor will White Ferns captain Sophie Devine or batter Maddy Green or seamer Jess Kerr, her older sister.

Potentially others too, depending on who makes the cut when the 15-strong White Ferns squad for the T20 World Cup in South Africa is finalised early next year.

The World Cup begins on February 10 while the Super Smash concludes on February 11, so players selected are expected to miss their teams’ last few matches, as well as the finals.

Also complicating things this summer is the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will take 15 of the country’s most promising young talents out of the Super Smash for most of January.

It could therefore be the case that teams make the finals on the back of performances from players who aren’t there to play in them and that players come in who haven’t played any part previously, scenarios Kerr acknowledged as being “a bit weird” as she attended the competition launch this week.

"I love playing for Wellington and I absolutely love the Super Smash competition, so it's exciting and hopefully I can leave a mark before heading off to South Africa,” Kerr said.

“It's a bit sad that we won't get to play in the finals. It's something the last few years we've absolutely loved, so if we can hopefully get a good start to the tournament and set up the team nicely to make the finals, it would be good, but it is a bit weird not being there for the end.”

While Kerr has starred with both bat and ball for the Blaze for several seasons now, she is coming to the end of the first year where she has delivered as a genuine all-rounder for the White Ferns.

NZ Cricket Coach Sara McGlashan and wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze look forward to the inaugural U-19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in January.

In 14 T20 internationals, she has scored 327 runs at an average of 32.7, fewer only than openers Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine, while also taking 13 wickets at an average of 22.84, fewer only than seamer Hayley Jensen.

Kerr and the rest of the White Ferns will be looking to build on their third-placed finish at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August when they head to South Africa, needing to beat either their hosts or defending champions Australia to advance to the final four.

For now, she said, her focus is on the Blaze, who begin their campaign on Saturday at home at the Basin Reserve against the Otago Sparks in a rematch of last year’s final, which they won by 75 runs.

“At the moment it's just purely about trying to win for Wellington. When I go out for Wellington, it's how can I perform for this team?

“Every time you go play cricket, with whatever team you're playing for, you're trying to put out a match-winning performance, that's the key.

“I love playing for Wellington, so that's first and then after that it's getting your mind focused for the World Cup and how you want to go about things there.”

The World Cup might be the biggest event of the summer, but it is unlikely to be the last for Kerr and some of her White Ferns team-mates, with the inaugural edition of the women’s Indian Premier League tipped to take place immediately afterwards.

Specifics remain vague, even with the new competition supposedly less than three months away from starting, but Kerr said she would be keen to be involved.

“I don't know too much about what's happening – if there's a draft or how it will go, but to go over to India where they're so passionate about their cricket and to play in a women's IPL would be amazing.

“I'd absolutely love to do that.