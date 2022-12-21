Kiwi snowboarding sensation Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins Lonsdale Cup

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claims slopestyle gold with a stunning last run in China.

New Zealand’s first-ever Winter Olympics gold medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won yet another prestigious award, the Lonsdale Cup.

The snowboarding sensation has been honoured with the New Zealand Olympic Committee’s top award for her stunning 2022 that saw her win gold (slopestyle) and silver (big air) medals in Beijing.

Sadowski-Synnott, who dominated women’s snowboarding all over the globe in 2022, was presented the Lonsdale Cup at a ceremony in Wanaka on Wednesday.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won New Zealand’s first-ever Winter Olympics gold medal.

The 21-year-old is the first-ever winter sports athlete to win the award.

"I'm stoked to be receiving this award,” Sadowski-Synnott said.

“Looking at some of the names on this trophy makes it pretty real just how much history there is behind this award and just how special this is.”

Sadowski-Synnott said the Lonsdale Cup was a great way to cap what has been a huge year for her.

The Lonsdale Cup was first awarded in 1961, with Sir Murray Halberg the inaugural recipient.

