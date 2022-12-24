Jane Watson's court-time to be closely managed in long-awaited Silver Ferns' return

Jane Watson is set for her first Silver Ferns’ appearance in nearly 700 days in January’s Quad Series.

Jane Watson could be limited to 30 minutes per outing during January’s Quad Series as she makes her long awaited return to the Silver Ferns.

The star defender is poised for her first Ferns’ appearance in 687 days in the team’s opening match in Cape Town against South Africa on January 22.

Watson last wore the black dress on March 7 last year as the Ferns ended a nine-year Constellation Cup drought against Australia, triumphing 3-1.

After impressing in managed court-time at the Ferns’ national training camp in Auckland last week, Watson was selected in the 14-player squad for the Quad Series.

She hasn’t been spotted on a netball court in some time after missing the end of the 2021 season after undergoing a cleanout on her left ankle, then giving birth to daughter Tia in May.

The Silver Ferns will take a cautious approach with Watson as she returns to elite netball. Coach Dame Noeline Taurua said the 52-test defender had another minor ankle cleanout this year and hadn’t been helped by a recent Covid-19 bout.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Jane Watson looks to make a pass against Australia in her last series for the Silver Ferns in March 2021.

“She was tracking really nicely up until that time which meant we had to pull her programme back again, but the good thing was she was able to take the court, but it was really limited minutes [at the training camp,” Taurua said.

Watson could be restricted to a minimum of 30 minutes per game during the Quad Series with the opportunity for slightly more court-time, depending on how she felt, Taurua said.

The Ferns will be looking at the bigger picture for Watson with July’s Netball World Cup in Cape Town the key long-term focus. She will have a full ANZ Premiership season with the Tactix, beginning on March 6, to build up her match fitness after a long layoff.

“At the moment, the intent is probably half a game each game [in Quad Series], but that’s the minimum at the moment.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Tactix defensive duo Jane Watson and Karin Burger will return to the Silver Ferns during January’s Quad Series after long absences.

“We’re hoping there may be some upside, but in saying that as well it works because you’ve got other people in the team, whether it’s Kelly [Jury] or Sulu [Fitzpatrick] that also need court time.”

Watson’s Tactix team-mate Karin Burger will also make her return in the Quad Series after being sidelined by a navicular fracture in her foot since June – which ruled her out of the Commonwealth Games.

Like Watson, Burger was a standout at national training camp and gives the Ferns another strong option at either wing defence or goal defence. Burger last played for New Zealand in January’s Quad Series in London.

Chloe Knott/GETTY IMAGES Karin Burger brings the ball through court against Australia in January’s Quad Series – her last time on court for the Silver Ferns.

Taurua didn’t expect there to be any limitation on Burger’s minutes in Cape Town.

Wing attack and former captain Gina Crampton is back in the midcourt after missing the Constellation Cup and Taini Jamison Trophy against Jamaica on a netball sabbatical.

Crampton was lively at national training camp and Taurua said the time away had only benefited her.

“I feel from what I saw, her game has gone up a little bit, so that’s really exciting. When you’re away you realise how much you want to play and she’s certainly got a bit of energy out there.”

Midcouter Claire Kersten was a talking point in the Quad Series squad, being recalled after missing selection for the Commonwealth Games, Taini Jamison Trophy, and Constellation Cup.

With Crampton and Peta Toeava specialist wing attacks, Kersten’s versatility at centre or wing defence helped her selection. She had stepped up at training camp and been among the form midcourters.

“When I put the pressure on at trials that stability showed out [with Kersten], whereas others at times got caught under pressure and weren’t able to execute or deliver. Her steadiness was definitely her point of difference.”

Sam Winders, who has been on the outer in recent series, was firmly in the mix for the Quad Series after standing out at the camp, but suffered a minor calf injury.

AT A GLANCE:

Silver Ferns’ Quad Series squad:

Shooters: Grace Nweke, Ameliaranne Ekenasio (c), Maia Wilson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Midcourt: Gina Crampton, Peta Toeava, Whitney Souness, Kate Heffernan, Claire Kersten

Defenders: Karin Burger, Jane Watson, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Sulu Fitzpatrick

Schedule: (NZ time)

January 22: 3am v South Africa

January 23: 5am v Australia

January 25: 3am v England

January 26: 3am: 3 v 4, 5am: Final (1 v 2)