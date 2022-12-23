Wellington Phoenix's A-League Women clash with Adelaide postponed due to forecast heat

The Wellington Phoenix’s next A-League Women match has been postponed.

The Wellington Phoenix have had their next A-League Women match postponed, with the mercury set to hit 40C in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Ten days after losing to Adelaide United 1-0 at their Sky Stadium home last Saturday, the Phoenix were due for a rematch at Coopers Stadium on December 27.

But the match will now take place at some stage in 2023, after Australian Professional Leagues made the decision to call it off on Friday, sparing the Phoenix a Boxing Day trip across the Tasman.

In a statement, the Phoenix said “the [APL] heat policy states that if the ambient temperature approaches 40C and/or the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature exceeds 28C that matches should be delayed or postponed”.

The Phoenix women have lost their first five matches this season and currently sit last on the ladder.

They previously encountered extreme temperatures during their round three loss to Melbourne Victory, with midfielder Alyssa Whinham having to be helped from the field as she struggled with heat exhaustion.

The Phoenix will now have Boxing Day off as well as Christmas Day and return to training on Tuesday, ahead of their next match against Western Sydney Wanderers at Sky Stadium on January 2.

A second match, between Western United and Newcastle Jets in Melbourne next Wedesday, has also been postponed for the same reasons.

The Phoenix men are in action on Friday night in Perth [kickoff 12.30am NZ time], looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.