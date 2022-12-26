3 Kiwis in wildcard playoff for women's ASB Classic

Vivian Yang is looking for a big opportunity at Auckland's international women’s tennis tournament.

Kiwi women’s tennis players Monique Barry, Vivian Yang and Erin Routliffe have been given a chance to make they main draw of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The trio will contest the wildcard playoff event from the December 27-29 at Scarbro Tennis Centre, Auckland from 11am.

The format will be a round-robin competition. The winner receives an ASB Classic main draw singles wildcard, and the runner up a qualifying singles wildcard.

United States great Venus Williams has already been handed one wildcard into the main draw in Auckland where she has competed previously.

To be eligible to compete in the wildcard play-off New Zealand players must have a current WTA singles ranking.

Australian-based Barry has been playing ITF women’s events throughout 2022 and recently competed in the ITF World Tennis Tour W25 event in Tauranga, reaching the second round of singles and doubles.

Yang,17, won the singles title win at the World Tennis Tour W15 event in Wellington last week and is the reigning New Zealand junior champion.

Routliffe has had one of her most impressive years, climbing into the top 30 in the WTA doubles world rankings.

Stuff Erin Routliffe has climbed into the top 30 in the women’s doubles rankings.

She arrived back in NZ recently and played in Tauranga, taking out the doubles title and reaching the singles quarterfinals, before bowing out to eventual winner Katherine Sebov of Canada, ranked 223 in the world for singles.

Valentina Ivanov was forced to withdraw after sustaining a knee injury in Wellington. Fellow Kiwi Paige Hourigan who won Tauranga doubles event with Routcliffe this week has made the difficult decision not to play the singles playoff to ensure she continues her return to tennis smoothly after recent surgery.

The men's wildcard play-off is being held from the January 2-4, also at Scarbro Tennis Centre.