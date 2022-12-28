Suzie Bates stars with century as Otago Sparks beat Northern Brave in Super Smash

Suzie Bates made an unbeaten century as the Otago Sparks beat the Northern Brave in the Super Smash.

At Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown: Otago Sparks 165-3 (Suzie Bates 101no off 67, Kate Ebrahim 52 off 39) beat the Northern Brave 145-7 (Bernie Bezuidenhout 41 off 30, Nensi Patel 25 off 31; Ebrahim 2-27 off 4, Hayley Jensen 2-28 off 4) by 20 runs

The White Ferns veteran finished unbeaten on 101 off 67 balls as her side posted 165-3 from their 20 overs at Sir John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

Led by Bernie Bezuidenhout’s innings of 41 off 30, the Brave made a strong start to their chase, but ultimately fell well short of their target of 166.

Bates hit eight fours and four sixes as she carried her bat, receiving good support from Kate Ebrahim, who made 52 off 39 before she was dismissed in the final over.

The Brave lost key batter Katie Gurrey early when she suffered a knee injury and retired hurt while on 21 off 16, but Sam Barriball and Bezuidenhout came together and had their side ticking along nicely.

They were 48-0 at the end of the power play and 72-0 after nine overs, but that was when Barriball departed, caught at backward point by Olivia Gain off the bowling of seamer Emma Black for 21 off 20.

That breakthrough halted the Brave’s charge and when Bezuidenhout was caught pulling Hayley Jensen in the 14th over, the equation had blown out to 65 runs required off 36 balls.

The visitors just couldn’t score fast enough, as evidenced by the fact that Nensi Patel made 25 off 31 before falling off the penultimate ball.

The big moment

The Sparks’ first wicket forced the Brave to rebuild, with newcomer Patel unable to score as fast as the departed Barriball. When they removed Bezuidenhout, the other set batter, the writing was on the ball.

Best with the bat

Bates was clearly listening when White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer told New Zealand’s internationals to dominate in the Super Smash before they head off to the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February. She made her first T20 century in three years, while batting from start to the finish for the Sparks.

Best with the ball

Ebrahim followed up her half-century with the bat by taking 2-27 from her four overs – both wickets coming in the 18th over to quash any hopes the Brave had of making a late rally.

The big picture

The Sparks bounced back well from their first-up loss at the hands of the defending champion Wellington Blaze, while the Brave had now had two losses on the bounce. The Sparks have to go again on Thursday at the same venue against the Auckland Hearts while the Brave are next in action on New Year’s Eve against the Central Hinds in New Plymouth.