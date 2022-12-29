Auckland Hearts beat Otago Sparks in Super Smash after Suzie Bates' brain fade

The Otago Sparks lost Suzie Bates in unfortunate fashion early and ultimately lost to the Auckland Hearts.

At Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown: Otago Sparks 130-7 (Kate Ebrahim 40 off 39, Polly Inglis 29 off 34, Caitlin Blakely 25 off 18; Arlene Kelly 2-14 off 4, Fran Jonas 2-20 off 4) lost to the Auckland Hearts 133-4 in 19.3 overs (Lauren Down 44no off 34, Anna Browning 42 off 43, Izzy Gaze 26 off 25) by six wickets

Suzie Bates was dismissed in embarrassing fashion as the Otago Sparks lost to the Auckland Hearts in the Twenty20 Super Smash on Thursday.

The White Ferns veteran swung her bat around after failing to connect with a cut shot and hit her own wicket, which meant she was out for 10, four overs after she won the toss and chose to bat.

With Bates removed early at Sir John Davies Oval in Queenstown, a day after she made an unbeaten century there in a win over the Northern Brave, the Sparks ended up making 130-7, around 10 or 15 runs short of a par score.

BLAKE ARMSTRONG/Photosport Suzie Bates was dismissed hit wicket in the Otago Sparks’ loss to the Auckland Hearts on Thursday.

Led by captain Lauren Down’s unbeaten innings of 44 off 34 and Anna Browning’s innings of 42 off 43, the Heart chased down their target of 131 with six wickets in hand and three balls to spare.

Once Bates was out, Kate Ebrahim became the key figure with the bat for the Sparks. She made 40 off 39 and received good support from Polly Inglis, who made 29 off 34 and Caitlin Blakley, who made 25 off 18.

Seamer Arlene Kelly was the standout bowler for the Hearts, taking 2-14 while bowling 16 dot balls. Left-arm spinner Fran Jonas also impressed in taking 2-20.

Bates’ unfortunate day continued in the field when she dropped a sharp chance from Browning off her own bowling when she was only on 17.

BLAKE ARMSTRONG/Photosport Arlene Kelly bowled 16 dot balls while taking 2-14 for the Auckland Hearts against the Otago Sparks.

The Hearts were patient early and needed 70 off 52 when Browning was dismissed, caught and bowled by Blakely.

A partnership of 60 off 40 by Down and White Ferns team-mate Izzy Gaze, who made 26 off 25, got them within 10 runs, before Gaze was trapped LBW by Bates with two overs to go.

Another wicket fell before the Hearts reached their target when Katie Perkins swung Hayley Jensen to deep square leg for four in the final over.

The big moment

Bates had scored 111 runs off 80 balls across two days in Queenstown before Amie Hucker sent down a delivery outside off stump that was short and set to be a wide, had it been left a lone. Instead, she chased it, didn’t get much on it, then swung her bat behind her hips in frustration. It was an ugly dismissal and it gave the Hearts a big early boost.

Best with the bat

Down was cautious when she first came to the crease, but after establishing herself at the crease, she lifted her scoring rate and made sure she was there at the end, even as a couple of her team-mates came and went alongside her.

Best with the ball

When you only have 24 balls to bowl, not allowing any runs off two-thirds of them is a brilliant result. That’s exactly what Kelly did as well as claiming two wickets in two balls – and a run-out off the delivery that followed, her final ball in the match.

The big picture

The Hearts are now on the board after their opening loss to the Canterbury Magicians, while the Sparks have suffered a second loss, either side of their win over the Brave on Wednesday. The next game for both teams is a rematch at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Monday.