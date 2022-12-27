Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly guide Wellington Blaze to 46-run win over Central Hinds

Jess Kerr and Xara Jetly did the job with the ball for Wellington in a comfortable win.

At Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North: Wellington Blaze 155-6 (Leigh Kasperek 29 off 19, Thamsyn Newton 29 off 27; Hannah Rowe 2-33 off 4) beat Central Hinds 109-9 (Natalie Dodd 37 off 35, Mikaela Greig 27 off 29; Jess Kerr 3-22 off 4, Kasperek 2-18 off 4, Xara Jetly 3-15 off 3) by 46 runs.

The Wellington Blaze showed they aren’t going to give up their women’s Super Smash T20 title easily as they proved too strong for the Central Hinds at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North on Tuesday.

The 46-run win came on top of their Christmas Eve opening round win over Otago.

Some fielding lapses aside - they dropped three catches - the talent-stacked Blaze simply had too much class for a Hinds team that went into panic mode as their chase for 156 for victory got away from them.

READ MORE:

* How the Black Caps are being received in Pakistan

* Pakistan captain Babar Azam stars after costly drop by Black Caps on day one of first test

* Cameron Green's MCG heroics give Australia control of second test against South Africa



Winning the toss and choosing to bat, Georgia Plimmer and Thamsyn Newton got the Blaze off to a good start, getting to 34 in the fifth over before Plimmer was gone for 20.

That was the story of the Wellington innings as solid starts weren’t capitalised on.

Newton was gone for 29 off 27 balls and Amelia Kerr got to 27 off 23 balls before she was run out.

But Leigh Kasperek, batting at No 6, turned a solid total into a good one with a quick-fire 29 at the end that included four fours. She looked to have hit a six in the final over, only to be brilliantly caught on the boundary by Georgia Atkinson.

The Central Hinds run chase was hampered early when big-hitting captain Jess Watkin was dismissed early for 16 with two sixes.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Xara Jetly of Wellington celebrates after taking the wicket of Mikaela Greig of Central Districts.

At 26-3 in just the fourth over, the writing was on the wall, with the swing and clever mix of pace from Jess Kerr collecting all three wickets.

Desperately needing a partnership, Natalie Dodd and Mikaela Greig provided that, putting on 50 for the fourth wicket off 48 balls.

But Dodd was caught behind for 37 off Kasperek trying to push the pace as boundaries were needed with the required run rate climbing steadily.

That became the theme over the back half of the Hinds’ innings as the batters looked for big hits rather than placement.

Crafty Blaze spinner Xara Jetly capitalised to finish with 3-15 off three overs, including bowling the final over.

Big moment

The quick removal of Hinds skipper Watkin after she whacked two big sixes was central to the Blaze getting on top of the home side.

Best with the bat

It was in a losing cause but stylish Hinds opener Natalie Dodd looked the pick with the willow, compiling a match-high 37 at better than a run a ball, including four fours.

Best with the ball

Blaze opening bowler Jess Kerr ripped the top off the Hinds’ innings with three quick wickets.

Big picture

It's a fast start by the defending champions Blaze who get two wins from two games. The Hinds looked average, dropping their first match at home.