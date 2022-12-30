Tennis star Coco Gauff makes visit to South Auckland club, hoping to inspire young Kiwis

Tennis players are used to going to some of the most glamorous places in the world, Monaco, Madrid and Montreal. Not so much Manurewa.

So it was a bit unusual to see world No 7 Coco Gauff make a visit to Jellicoe Park Tennis Club in South Auckland on Friday.

But when Tennis Auckland and Tennis New Zealand thought about where to take the ASB Classic’s top seed on her contractually obliged public appearance, Manurewa seemed the perfect fit.

The more local and richer clubs like Parnell or Remuera could have been easier to organise, but both organisations wanted to take their star to a place where her appearance would make a greater impact.

So for an hour and a half, Gauff took questions from and hit balls with, a couple of dozen young juniors from the Jellicoe Park Tennis Club and genuinely seemed to enjoy herself.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff US tennis star, Coco Gauff, pays a visit to South Auckland Jellicoe Park tennis club.

Some players who’ve made public appearances in the past can’t wait to get out of there, constantly looking at their watch and giving a piercing ‘get-me-out-of-here’ look to their driver once the allotted hour is up.

But Gauff understood the point of going to Jellicoe Park, because it’s a passion for her to take tennis outside its traditional areas and break down the barrier that it’s only a sport for rich, white people.

“It’s really important,” Gauff said of going to South Auckland.

“Growing up, my dad was considered part of the lower income, he came to an activation event like this and that’s how he got into tennis.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Coco Gauff hopes she’s inspired some youngsters in South Auckland to strive to be as good as they can be at tennis.

“If it wasn’t for my dad I wouldn’t have got into tennis, so it starts with one generation at a time and hopefully today I introduced some kids into tennis.

“Tennis is a very expensive sport. I didn’t know that when I was younger, but my parents explained that to me.

“But all it takes is just one introduction and one person can break through with a generation.

“I want to do that more and next year I want to start that with my community, then branch out to places around the world and I’m glad I got to start that here in Auckland.”

Tennis Auckland CEO, Rohan West, said it was great to see so many young players come along to see Gauff.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Rohan West, right, said Tennis Auckland and Tennis NZ thought it would be a good idea to take Coco Gauff to South Auckland.

“We wanted to have a community engagement day as part of the ASB Classic,” West said.

“It’s something we’ve said right from the start that we wanted to do and very quickly we thought we needed to get into the grassroots community.

“Jellicoe Park has been one of our most outstanding clubs in terms of junior development and recruitment for a number of years.

“They’ve got a great facility in Manurewa and we’ve been working with them and Tennis NZ, so it was a three-way partnership to get this done.

“As we’ve seen today, the kids have really embraced this and we had a great turnout from their juniors.”

Gauff is ranked 30 places higher than anyone else in the tournament and if everything goes to plan, which it invariably doesn’t in tennis, she’ll win her third WTA title next weekend.

When she last played at the Classic, in 2020, she was the most talked about player in tennis, having reached the fourth round of Wimbledon and third round at the US Open the year before, all at the tender age of 15.

The buzz around her has eased off since then, but she’s still one of the most recognisable faces in tennis, not that it’s something she thinks about.

“People come up to me and think I’m a celebrity, but I don’t really believe that,” she said.

"It’s weird, I feel like I’m with everyone else and these kids have brought me back to when I used to play in an academy.

“We used to play these games there, they’re named differently, but they’re exactly the same games I was playing.

“People say I’m the talk of the town, but I don’t know, I just feel like I’m myself. I’ve got a big of recognition, but I just feel normal for the most part.”