Football Ferns forced to field makeshift defensive unit against United States

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková is set to call on a makeshift defensive unit against the might of the world champion United States later this month.

A 26-strong squad for the matches in Wellington and Auckland was named on Friday, featuring eight uncapped players, five of whom were being called up properly for the first time.

The fixtures on January 18 and 21 fall outside Fifa’s international windows, the periods where clubs have to release their contracted players for national team duty.

As a result, the Ferns will be without 13 healthy regulars, including No 1 goalkeeper Vic Esson, first-choice right back CJ Bott and their four best centre backs – Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Meikayla Moore and Rebekah Stott.

A fifth centre back, Wellington Phoenix vice-captain Kate Taylor, is yet to return from an ankle injury at club level and wasn’t selected, while veteran midfielders Annalie Longo and Ria Percival remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries.

That all combines to leave the Ferns significantly understrength as they host the US, who have won the last two World Cups and will be eyeing a third consecutive triumph in New Zealand and Australia later this year.

The Ferns have lost their last four matches to the US by five-goal margins, even though they have had full-strength squads, or close to it, available for them, and the next two promise to be a case of damage limitation on New Zealand’s part.

Klimková does have most of her healthy midfielders and forwards available, with Malia Steinmetz, Indiah-Paige Riley and Hannah Wilkinson the three notable exceptions.

The main area of concern is at the back, where the 11 players selected (eight defenders and three goalkeepers) include four without any caps and three who have a total of seven caps between them.

Jenny Chuang/Photosport Captain Ali Riley won’t be able to play 90 minutes for the Football Ferns against the United States, as she recovers from a hip injury.

Experienced stopper Erin Nayler is expected to start in goal, with uncapped Wellington Phoenix captain Lily Alfeld and under-20 international Murphy Sheaff the other options on hand.

But when it comes to the back four, Klimková’s options will be further restricted by the fitness of captain Ali Riley, who won’t be able to play 90 minutes, and the late arrivals of Liz Anton and Mackenzie Barry, who won’t be in camp until the eve of the first match.

Anton was one of the Ferns’ most improved players in 2022, featuring in both fullback roles, even though she is a centre back for Perth Glory, while Barry has played a handful of minutes, mostly in the same positions, even though she too is a centre back at club level for the Phoenix.

Having respectively made 15 and three appearances for the Ferns, they will be the fourth and fifth-most experienced players available at the back, after Nayler (78 caps), Anna Green (80) and Riley (147).

But as they are set to play against each other at 9.05pm NZ time on the Sunday night beforehand in Perth, then spend all the Monday travelling, they will be unlikely starters at 4.05pm on the Wednesday, less than 72 hours after completing their previous match.

That means new callup Rebecca Lake, a Canterbury United veteran and former age-group international, will be the only out-and-out centre back present from the start. Fellow newcomer Grace Neville, a former England age-group international right back who has been a training partner previously, and Anna Green, who is nominally a left back but has played centre back for the Ferns in the past, albeit mostly in a three, will be the leading contenders to fill in.

Joining Lake, Neville and Sheaff in earning their first Ferns callups are midfielder Deven Jackson and forward Tayla O'Brien, who played big parts in Eastern Suburbs’ National League Championship win last year.

In addition to Alfeld, who has been part of several squads without earning a cap, midfielders Aniela Jensen and Grace Wisnewski will be looking to make their debuts.

The United States’ squad named on Friday was missing two prominent forwards, veteran Megan Rapinoe and up-and-comer Sophia Smith, but they will not be lacking in firepower at Sky Stadium and Eden Park.

Alex Morgan leads their attacking options, having scored 119 times in 200 appearances, with Mallory Swanson (née Pugh), Lynn Williams, Midge Purce and Trinity Rodman their other forwards of note.

Martin Hunter Canterbury United defender Rebecca Lake is set to be the only out-and-out centre back present at the start of the Football Ferns camp next week.

Football Ferns v United States

Football Ferns squad

Goalkeepers: Lily Alfeld, Erin Nayler, Murphy Sheaff

Defenders: Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, Ally Green, Anna Green, Rebecca Lake, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Ashleigh Ward

Midfielders: Hannah Blake, Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Deven Jackson, Aniela Jensen, Jana Radosavljević, Grace Wisnewski

Forwards: Ava Collins, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Tayla O’Brien, Gabi Rennie, Emma Rolston, Paige Satchell

United States squad

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Hailie Mace, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Taylor Kornieck, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan

Forewards: Ashley Hatch, Alex Morgan, Midge Purce, Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson, Lynn Williams

Fixtures

Wednesday, January 18, 4.05pm: v United States; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, January 21, 4.05pm: v United States; Eden Park, Auckland