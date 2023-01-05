Bella Armstrong powers Auckland Hearts to win over Central Hinds in Super Smash

Bella Armstrong's innings of 71 off 34 balls helped the Auckland Hearts beat the Central Hinds in the Super Smash.

At Pukekura Park, New Plymouth: Auckland Hearts 112-5 in 12 overs (Bella Armstrong 71 off 34; Claudia Green 2-16 off 2, Jess Watkin 2-18 off 3) beat the Central Hinds 102-4 in 12 overs (Natalie Dodd 60 off 40; Amie Hucker 2-20 off 3) by 10 runs

Bella Armstrong scored 71 runs off 34 balls as the Auckland Hearts beat the Central Hinds by 10 runs in the Twenty20 Super Smash on Thursday.

Her standout innings lifted the Hearts to 112-5 from their 12 overs at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth, where rain forced a delayed start and a reduction in overs.

Natalie Dodd made 60 off 40 in response for the Hinds, who finished their 12 overs at 102-4.

Arlene Kelly took 1-19 from her three overs for the Hearts, while Amie Hucker took 2-10 from her three.

Claudia Green took 2-16 off two overs for the Hinds, while Watkin took 2-18 off three.

Halfway through their chase, the Hinds were 51-0 and in a strong position, but after Dodd fell off the second ball of the penultimate over, bowled by Kelly, they lost their way.

Only three runs came off the four balls that followed, leaving the Hinds needing 19 off the final over, bowled by Hucker.

The big moment

Opener Dodd was looming as the key figure for the Hinds but when she fell for 60 off 40 in the penultimate over, caught by Skye Bowden off the bowling of Kelly, the hosts were left needing 22 off 10 balls.

Best with the bat

Armstrong was a class above, scoring 63% of her side’s runs while facing just under half the deliveries on offer in the 12-over match.

Best with the ball

Hearts seamers Hucker and Kelly can share this award, for coming up trumps by combing to take 3-11 in the final two overs, which began with the Hinds needing 22 off 12 balls and Dodd unbeaten on 60 off 40. Taking her wicket was crucial, but keeping the pressure on after that was what won the Hearts the match.

The big picture

The Hearts now have two wins and two losses and return to Auckland to host the Canterbury Magicians on Sunday, while the Hinds are winless through four matches are next in action on Saturday, away against the unbeaten Wellington Blaze.